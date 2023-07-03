Home States Kerala

Women flock to Girija Theatre in Thrissur, extend support to beleaguered entrepreneur

Lately, the entrepreneur has been a victim of cyberattacks from rivals in the industry.

Women extending support to Dr Girija outside Girija Theatre in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Sunday evening saw many women throng the courtyard of Girija Theatre in Thrissur, all eager to catch a movie. What show was playing did not matter as these women were here to express their solidarity with Girija K P, the theatre owner.

Lately, the entrepreneur has been a victim of cyberattacks from rivals in the industry. After the story made headlines, the women’s wing of the Chamber of Commerce Thrissur, the Hindu Entrepreneurs Forum, the Mahila Morcha, and Yuvakalasahithi, and a clutch of other organisations extended their support to Girija.
On Sunday, the theatre witnessed a houseful show of Madhura Manohara Moham, a comedy movie. “I’m overwhelmed by the support that’s coming in from various quarters,” Girija shared.

It is learnt that actor and former MP Suresh Gopi, minister P Rajeeve and many others in the political field called her to assure all support. Prominent women personalities including Saradhakutty Bharathikutty, Anu Pappachan, Vijayaraja Mallika, and many others condemned the cyberbullying.

Hard-won fight
For Girija K P, a dentist-turned-entrepreneur, it has been a hard-won fight to change the bad name of her family’s business - a theatre that screened adult films. However, after her father’s death, she wanted to rewrite the history of the cinema hall that bore her name.

After giving the theatre a facelift, Girija worked on changing its perception in society by exhibiting a range of films and enlisting her family and friends as its brand ambassadors. Soon enough, the Girija Theatre was one of the popular cinema halls in the city.

But popularity, too, is not without its perils, she later learned. People sought her asking to buy the theatre, and they were willing to pay any sum. But Girija, seeing through their plans, turned them down. The cyberattacks began shortly after.

