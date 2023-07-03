Women’s forum urges Kerala govt to amend Muslim Personal Law

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Nisa, the forum fighting for the constitutional rights of Muslim women, has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for amending personal laws that govern Muslim women to “ensure their fundamental rights are not violated.”

In a memorandum, Nisa said they were “aware that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has created apprehensions in the minds of minority communities,” though UCC is mentioned in the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution.

Nisa believes discussions on UCC can be avoided if the Indian Succession Act, Juvenile Justice Act, Guardian and Wards Act and Marriage and Divorce Act are amended and made applicable for Muslims. Nisa argues that states can amend civil laws as they are under the concurrent list at present. “We hope the Communist party-led government which has always stood at the forefront of issues related to reformation can take the initiative in passing the law,” it said.

The organisation has prepared a draft amendment on Indian Succession Act and presented it before the government and Law Commission when public opinion was sought on the UCC. The draft proposes that “The law of inheritance is to be codified by amending the Indian Succession Act and inserting a chapter in it for Intestate Succession (dying without preparing a will) among all Indian Muslims.” Nisa said it wants to avoid ‘unjust’ distribution of property and bring ‘gender justice’.

