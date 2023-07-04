11-year-old dead as rain pounds Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 11-year-old girl was killed in Kasaragod, while various districts witnessed waterlogging and damage due to the heavy rain that pounded the state on Monday. Ayishath Minha, a Class VI student of GHSS Angadimogar in Kasaragod, died after a tree fell on her in the rain and wind.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Kannur and Idukki, predicting heavy rainfall, for Tuesday. An orange alert has been issued in other districts, barring Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam (yellow alert). Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until July 7.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the public to exercise caution and directed emergency operation centres at the district and taluk levels to remain operational round the clock.

The state emergency operation centre began functioning by including officials from different departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The NDRF has stationed one unit each in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Thrissur for emergencies.

In Idukki, Munnar witnessed a heavy downpour. The government machinery in the district has been asked to be on vigil. Executive engineers of Dam Safety and Irrigation have been asked to monitor water levels in the dams. A high alert was sounded in Ernakulam after the district received heavy rain since Sunday night.

Heavy rain: Night travel in high ranges, beach trips discouraged

Kochi City received 68mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Monday. “Cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal and an off-shore trough extending from South Maharashtra to Kerala have helped in monsoon gaining strength. Ernakulam is expected to receive copious rainfall till July 5,” said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash.

In Kozhikode, Collector A Geetha instructed tahsildars to make preparations for evacuating people from waterlogged and landslide-prone areas owing to the possibility of heavy rain.

She directed local bodies to make preparations in hilly areas prone to landslides. She said relief camps should be set up in village centres and also directed to set up a special system to deal with fever cases in the camps.

In Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, many trees were uprooted in the heavy rain. In Kulathupuzha, a tree fell on a house following which the occupants were shifted to shelter homes. Kulathupuzha-Thenmala road was blocked by fallen trees. A tree also fell on hairpin curve-3 towards Ponmudi Hill Station, while a house was damaged at Tholicode near Nedumangad after a tree fell on it.

Authorities have advised people against crossing rivers, taking baths or engaging in fishing. Night travel in high ranges has been discouraged. Coastal residents have been asked to consider relocating due to the chances of high waves and coastal erosion. People have been advised to cancel trips to beaches too.

Rainfall or thundershowers are expected in most places until July 7.

KASARAGOD GIRL DIES AS TREE FALLS ON HER

Kasaragod: An 11-year-old girl from Kasaragod died after a tree fell on her in the heavy rain and wind that lashed the district on Monday. The deceased is Ayishath Minha, daughter of B M Yusuf and Fathimath Sainaba of Angadimogar. Ayishath was a Class 6 student of GHSS, Angadimogar, Kasaragod. Ayishath and her friends were coming out of the school when a tree fell on them around 4 pm. Though other students ran away, Ayishath was unable to escape. Though she was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved.

Holiday today: Holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, Anganwadis, KVs and CBSE & ICSE schools, in Ernakulam on Tuesday following the heavy rain forecast.

