BJP, CPM trying to gain by dividing people: Satheesan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday accused the BJP of taking advantage by dividing people over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“BJP is trying to create communal tension between Hindus and Muslims ahead of the 2024 general elections for political benefit. We urge people not to get trapped in this political game,” Satheesan told reporters in Kannur. He said the decision on agitation against UCC will be taken at the UDF meeting on July 10. Satheesan also alleged the CPM was using the same ploy in Kerala and accused the party of double standards.

“The CPM-led state government registered hundreds of cases against those who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Now, the same CPM is calling for joint agitation against UCC. The people of Kerala will see through the double standards. We demand that CPM withdraw the cases against persons who protested against CAA. Then, they can agitate against UCC,” Satheesan said.

UDF would organise strong agitation against UCC in Kerala, said Satheeshan, adding, “Instead of treating the issue as a Sangh parivar agenda, CPM is trying to take advantage of the situation by politicising it. The Muslim League leadership has clearly stated that a combined agitation should not be decided by one party alone.” He categorically ruled out the Congress or UDF joining CPM in any protest.

“In Kerala, there will not be any cooperation between CPM and Congress on any issue. CPM in Kerala is the B-Team of BJP at the Centre,” he said.

KANNUR: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday accused the BJP of taking advantage by dividing people over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “BJP is trying to create communal tension between Hindus and Muslims ahead of the 2024 general elections for political benefit. We urge people not to get trapped in this political game,” Satheesan told reporters in Kannur. He said the decision on agitation against UCC will be taken at the UDF meeting on July 10. Satheesan also alleged the CPM was using the same ploy in Kerala and accused the party of double standards. “The CPM-led state government registered hundreds of cases against those who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Now, the same CPM is calling for joint agitation against UCC. The people of Kerala will see through the double standards. We demand that CPM withdraw the cases against persons who protested against CAA. Then, they can agitate against UCC,” Satheesan said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); UDF would organise strong agitation against UCC in Kerala, said Satheeshan, adding, “Instead of treating the issue as a Sangh parivar agenda, CPM is trying to take advantage of the situation by politicising it. The Muslim League leadership has clearly stated that a combined agitation should not be decided by one party alone.” He categorically ruled out the Congress or UDF joining CPM in any protest. “In Kerala, there will not be any cooperation between CPM and Congress on any issue. CPM in Kerala is the B-Team of BJP at the Centre,” he said.