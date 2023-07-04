Home States Kerala

CM’sadditional private secretary plagiarised PhD thesis: KSU

He was drawing government salary as a higher secondary teacher while pursuing the course.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Students Union. (KSU)

Kerala Students Union. (KSU)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KSU on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remove his additional private secretary Ratheesh Kaliyadan from the post alleging plagiarism in his PhD thesis. Ratheesh, who worked as a higher secondary teacher at Thalassery Govt Girls’ Higher Secondary School from 2009 to 2017, had secured his PhD from Assam University in 2014, alleged KSU state president Aloysius Xavier. 

Ratheesh completed his PhD titled “A study on the effectiveness of the critical pedagogic approach for media education at higher secondary level in Kerala” within two years, and the plagiarism in the thesis was 70% as per the plagiarism checking software Turnitin. The content was copied from the internet, periodicals and academic publications,” he alleged.

“Though it takes at least three years to complete PhD, Ratheesh completed the research in two years. He was drawing government salary as a higher secondary teacher while pursuing the course. As per guidelines, the researcher should have more than 80% attendance at the research centre while pursuing a PhD full-time. The government should probe how he got the attendance while working as a teacher in a government school,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan PhD thesis KSU
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp