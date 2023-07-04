Husband jailed for life for murdering Kerala nurse, two kids in UK 

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 63-year-old father’s seven-month-long wait for justice ended on Monday after a UK court sentenced the murderer of his daughter and two grandchildren to life imprisonment.

The news of the court verdict, which coincidentally came on the eve his daughter’s 36th birthday, has left the Vaikom native relieved.

Anju with Jeeva and Janvi

The Northampton Crown Court has sentenced Saju Chelavalel, 52, who was found guilty of killing his wife Anju and children — Jeeva, 6, and Janvi, 4 — to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 40 years in jail.

“Anju’s 36th birthday was on July 4. I am not happy, but I feel relieved. I got justice from the judiciary. I dedicate this to my daughter,” Ashokan told TNIE. Anju and children were found with serious injuries in their house at Kettering in Northamptonshire, on December 15, 2022. Anju, who was an orthopaedic nurse at Kettering General Hospital, died on the spot while the kids died in the hospital.

The brutality of the crime was exposed during the trial. As per the police report, Saju — a Kannur native — killed his wife in front of their kids. He killed the children four hours later. The UK media reported that while pronouncing verdict, the court observed that Saju’s actions were brutal and ‘extraordinarily selfish’.

He could have spared my grandchildren at least, says Anju’s father

“While you were squeezing the life out of your wife, your children could be heard crying in the background for mummy. It is clear that they heard what was going on and that she was being hurt by you,” the judge said, referring to a recording taken at the time of Anju’s death.

Ashokan with the photo of his daughter Anju and grandchildren Jeeva and Janvi at his house in Vaikom | Express

Saju told the court that he committed the crime suspecting that his wife had an affair. “When my daughter’s laptop and mobile phone were examined during the trial, it was found that Saju’s allegation was wrong. My daughter died after proving her fidelity. He could have spared my grandchildren at least,” said Ashokan.

The Northamptonshire Police had released the body-worn camera footage of Saju’s arrest after the crime. The police, who arrived at the crime scene, broke the glass door to enter the house.

Saju, who held a knife, had shouted at the police to shoot him down. The police subdued Saju by using electric shock which is specially used in such cases. The police produced the video footage in the court.

According to reports, 40-year jail term is one of the highest punishments in the UK.

KOTTAYAM: A 63-year-old father’s seven-month-long wait for justice ended on Monday after a UK court sentenced the murderer of his daughter and two grandchildren to life imprisonment. The news of the court verdict, which coincidentally came on the eve his daughter’s 36th birthday, has left the Vaikom native relieved. Anju with Jeeva and JanviThe Northampton Crown Court has sentenced Saju Chelavalel, 52, who was found guilty of killing his wife Anju and children — Jeeva, 6, and Janvi, 4 — to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 40 years in jail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Anju’s 36th birthday was on July 4. I am not happy, but I feel relieved. I got justice from the judiciary. I dedicate this to my daughter,” Ashokan told TNIE. Anju and children were found with serious injuries in their house at Kettering in Northamptonshire, on December 15, 2022. Anju, who was an orthopaedic nurse at Kettering General Hospital, died on the spot while the kids died in the hospital. The brutality of the crime was exposed during the trial. As per the police report, Saju — a Kannur native — killed his wife in front of their kids. He killed the children four hours later. The UK media reported that while pronouncing verdict, the court observed that Saju’s actions were brutal and ‘extraordinarily selfish’. He could have spared my grandchildren at least, says Anju’s father “While you were squeezing the life out of your wife, your children could be heard crying in the background for mummy. It is clear that they heard what was going on and that she was being hurt by you,” the judge said, referring to a recording taken at the time of Anju’s death. Ashokan with the photo of his daughter Anju and grandchildren Jeeva and Janvi at his house in Vaikom | Express Saju told the court that he committed the crime suspecting that his wife had an affair. “When my daughter’s laptop and mobile phone were examined during the trial, it was found that Saju’s allegation was wrong. My daughter died after proving her fidelity. He could have spared my grandchildren at least,” said Ashokan. The Northamptonshire Police had released the body-worn camera footage of Saju’s arrest after the crime. The police, who arrived at the crime scene, broke the glass door to enter the house. Saju, who held a knife, had shouted at the police to shoot him down. The police subdued Saju by using electric shock which is specially used in such cases. The police produced the video footage in the court. According to reports, 40-year jail term is one of the highest punishments in the UK.