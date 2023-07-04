Kerala CPM to cash in on Congress’s inability to counter UCC

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The move by the BJP-led Union government to enforce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has provided an opportune tool for the Kerala CPM, which has been striving to appeal to minorities, particularly the Muslim community, in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The leadership of the Left hopes that its opposition to the UCC could pave the way for a broader platform that offers greater electoral advantages next year.

The CPM is keen to capitalise on the discontent among minority fringe groups and the Muslim League towards the Congress party for not taking a clear stance on the issue. There are noticeable differences in the positions taken by the IUML and Congress regarding the UCC.

By highlighting the Indian National Congress’s inability to take a clear and consistent nationwide political position on the UCC, CPM plans to attract minorities to the Left’s alliance. Through its campaign against the UCC and the issue of Manipur violence, the CPM aims to resonate with the concerns and interests of minority communities.

In an evident political move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the CPM is attempting to attract minorities who are currently aligned with the UDF. The party believes that Congress has not been successful in gaining the trust of minorities on this issue, creating an opportunity for the Left to play a significant role. Except for Congress, Jamaat-e Islami, SDPI, and BJP, all parties, including those within the UDF, will be invited to join the campaign against the UCC.

“The Congress has taken a dubious position. Many Congress leaders in different states have openly endorsed the UCC. The party’s national leadership has so far not come up with any statement or campaign rejecting the UCC. That’s why the CPM has decided not to officially invite Congress to the common platform. At a regional level, if Congress leaders or cadres want to join, they can,” said a CPM state committee member.

The Congress does not want to alienate the majority community in many states and that’s why it has preferred not to take a firm stand in the matter, he added. To lend credibility to their position, the CPM asserts that the UCC is not only discriminatory towards Muslims but also against Hindus. “UCC is anti-women in nature and is against the country’s diversity. That’s what the CPM plans to highlight,” he said.

