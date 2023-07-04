Kerala police announce preliminary probe into Sakthidharan’s allegation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have decided to act on the allegation raised by former Deshabhimani associate editor G Sakthidharan that he was witness to a senior CPM leader transporting `2 crores wrapped in reed mats from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram.

Following a complaint filed by Congress MP Benny Behanan last week, the police decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation. The probe will be conducted by the Cantonment assistant commissioner. The order in this regard was issued on Monday and handed over to the probe officer.

Sources said that Sakthidaran has been asked to appear before cops to have his statements recorded. “He has been asked to report on Wednesday. However, considering his age and other factors, it’s totally up to him to decide the time,” they said.

The stinging allegation was raised by the former senior journalist of the party mouthpiece on his social media account. Sakthidharan, who had fallen out with a section of CPM leaders and was expelled from the party years ago, wrote that he was involved in counting money that a prominent CPM leader had collected from some influential persons in Ernakulam.

Sakthidharan claimed that he, accompanied by a friend, had purchased two reed mats, which were then used to wrap the currency notes in. The haul was later sent to Thiruvananthapuram in an Innova car. He also alleged that a CPM leader, who is now a minister in the LDF ministry, also travelled in the car.

Though he did not take any names, there were remarks that suggested that Sakthidharan was referring to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The allegation was lapped up by Opposition parties and Benny lodged a complaint with former state police chief Anil Kant seeking a probe. The Congress leader demanded a probe claiming that Sakthidharan had mentioned illegally accrued wealth.

