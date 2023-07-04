Wayanad all-rounder in Indian women’s T20I team

Ronnie Kuriakose By

KOCHI: Going by her recent performances, it was just a matter of time. Minnu Mani has been named to the Indian women’s T20I team for their upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. A linchpin of the Kerala team, this is the Wayanad native’s maiden call-up to the national team.

The 24-year-old’s love affair with the game began at age 10 when she used to join neighbourhood boys playing in rice fields near her home. However, it was in high school that she began taking the sport seriously.

By 16, Minnu was in the state squad as one of its most potent weapons. Her talents were on full display at the 2023 Senior Women’s One Day Trophy, where she scored 246 runs from eight matches, ending as the top run-getter, and picking up 12 wickets at 16.75 and an economy rate of 3.79.

Minnu’s selection proud moment for Kerala Cricket, says Assn secy

“She [Minnu] is a brilliant all-rounder. Not only can she bat and bowl, she is also an exceptional fielder,” said Sajana S, captain of the Kerala team. They have been teammates for the past five years.

In February, Minnu became the first Kerala cricketer to be picked for the Women’s Premier League. Delhi Capitals scooped up the all-rounder for `30 lakh after a bidding race with Royal Challengers. Minnu has also been part of the India ‘A’ and ‘B’ squads in the Challenger Trophy.

“Minnu is a product of the Kerala Cricket Academy. Her selection to the senior squad is indeed a proud moment for us,” said Vinod S Kumar, secretary of, Kerala Cricket Association.

Perhaps what also distinguishes Minnu’s feat is the fact that she will don blue after breaking free from the societal trappings of being a tribal girl. Minnu hails from the Kurichiya tribe in Choyimoola. Her father, Mani C K, is a manual labourer, and her mother, Vasantha, is a homemaker.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad on Sunday. India begin their Bangladesh tour with the first of three T20I matches on July 9. The three-match ODI series will get going from July 16.

The 18-member squad is led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Minnu has only been picked for the T20 squad. Besides Minnu, two other players also received their maiden call-ups – Anusha Bareddy (Andhra Pradesh) and Rashi Kanojiya (Uttar Pradesh).

CM LAUDS MINNU

Congratulating Minnu Mani, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said her achievement has made her the toast of the state. The CM also wished her to win more laurels in future.

Congratulations to Minnu Mani on her selection as the first Kerala cricketer in the Indian women's cricket team! We are extremely proud of you and wish you the very best for this incredible journey ahead. May you continue to shine on the international stage and make Kerala proud. pic.twitter.com/Y8mmuqN3fs — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) July 3, 2023

