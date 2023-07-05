Home States Kerala

CB for further probe in assembly ruckus case in Kerala

The request also sought permission to file a subsidiary charge sheet and  requested a halt to the trial until further investigation is completed.  

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could prolong the legal process in the assembly ruckus case, the Crime Branch probe team has made a request to the court for further investigation and the filing of a supplementary charge sheet.  The request was presented by Crime Branch Deputy SP K Sajeev to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on the day when the trial in the ruckus case was scheduled to be set. 

The officer stated that additional investigation was necessary to record the statements of all the MLAs who were injured during the chaos. 

The court acknowledged the police’s right to request further investigation but did not permit the filing of a subsidiary charge sheet before concluding the probe. 

As a result, the application was withdrawn. Interestingly,  the Crime Branch’s request mirrors the earlier petition filed by former MLAs E S Bijimol and Geetha Gopi, although they later withdrew their petition.
 The Crime Branch made the request while the court was considering the petitions of the accused individuals who sought a joint trial for all the cases pending in various courts.

 The accused in the case include General Education Minister K Sivan Kutty, left leaders E P Jayarajan, K T  Jaleel, K Ajith, K Kunhammad, and C K Sadasivan. They are accused of causing mayhem in the assembly during the presentation of the budget by then  Finance Minister K M Mani in 2015. The total estimated losses resulting from the ruckus were valued at Rs 2.20 lakh.       

