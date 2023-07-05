Elavaramkuzhi village’s novel step to foster religious harmony in Kerala

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Amidst the prevailing communal tensions and divisive debates plaguing the nation, a remarkable display of communal harmony shines in Elavaramkuzhi, a small village in Kollam.

Here, a remarkable initiative has been undertaken to bridge the gap between communities and foster unity. Donation boxes belonging to the more-than-50-year-old Muhyidheen Muslim Mosque and Shivpuran Mahadeva Temple have been set up on a common platform. This symbolic gesture of togetherness is further emphasised by a shared arch connecting the two sacred places of worship.

The concept of the common donation box was initiated in February 2023 when committee officials from the temple and mosque came together to propose ideas for promoting harmony. The temple committee proposed the idea of a shared donation box, which was wholeheartedly accepted by the mosque committee. With equal contributions from both committees and the support of residents, the donation box was successfully constructed in May.

“It may come as a surprise to many, but the idea of a common donation box symbolises unity and love between our communities. In 2021, the temple and mosque committees jointly constructed a common arch. In the early weeks of February this year, we proposed the concept of a shared donation box to the mosque committee, and they warmly embraced it,” said P Padmakumar, a member of the temple committee.

Elavaramkuzhi village has always embraced religious harmony. Residents, both Hindus and Muslims, have long participated wholeheartedly in each other’s festivals, fostering a sense of mutual respect and love. Shaji Shangumughan, a resident, generously donated the land for the construction of the common donation box when the committee members proposed the idea.

“I wholeheartedly donated the land to both the mosque and temple for the construction of the common donation box for our sacred institutions. I wanted to set an example for my children that love is greater than anything. This donation box symbolises our unity and love for one another,” Shaji told TNIE.

Sujitha Aji, a resident and ward member of the village, shared, “During the temple festival or any other Hindu festival, it is our Muslim brothers who generously bear all the expenses. Similarly, during Ramzan and Eid, our Hindu brothers bear the cost. We are simply creating an example of a compassionate world for our children.”

The donation box was constructed on one and a half acres of land, with an expenditure of Rs 2.20 lakh. Additionally, a shared agreement has been established regarding the maintenance of the donation box and the arch. “The donation box and arch represent trust, unity, and love. We have all come together to create this symbol. It is our responsibility to protect the unity and love that we have built. In the future, there should be no doubt regarding the maintenance of the donation box and arch. As per our agreement, the ownership of the land and the responsibility for maintaining the box and arch are equally shared by the temple and mosque,” stated Ashraf M, the general secretary of the mosque.

