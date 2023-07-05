Impersonation case in Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, former college principal surrender

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kattakada Christian College former principal G J Shyju and SFI former Kattakada area secretary A Visakh surrendered before the police in the Kerala University Union election impersonation case.

Visakh and Shyju are the first and second accused in the case, respectively. Visakh is accused of attempting to contest the Kerala University Union election by impersonating a university union councillor (UUC), while Shyju is accused of aiding Visakh in this endeavour.

According to the police, Visakh allegedly wanted to be elected as the Kerala University Union chairman and hence conspired with the former college principal to impersonate UUC. The elected UUC was A S Anagha, another SFI member.

However, without her consent, her name was removed and the name of Visakh was included in the list of UUCs and sent to the university. As the fraud came to light, the SFI removed Visakh from the post. The UUCs selected from various colleges assemble and vote to elect the Kerala University union office-bearers. It was alleged that Visakh’s name was included by fabricating the documents to get him elected as the chairman of the university union.

The university registrar, meanwhile, filed a complaint with the state police chief seeking action against Visakh and Shyju. The High Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of both the accused and directed them to appear before the probe officer.

