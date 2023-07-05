Home States Kerala

Impersonation case in Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, former college principal surrender

The university registrar, meanwhile, filed a complaint with the state police chief seeking action against Visakh and Shyju.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kattakada Christian College former principal G J Shyju and SFI former Kattakada area secretary A Visakh surrendered before the police in the Kerala University Union election impersonation case.

Visakh and Shyju are the first and second accused in the case, respectively. Visakh is accused of attempting to contest the Kerala University Union election by impersonating a university union councillor (UUC), while Shyju is accused of aiding Visakh in this endeavour. 

According to the police, Visakh allegedly wanted to be elected as the Kerala University Union chairman and hence conspired with the former college principal to impersonate UUC. The elected UUC was A S Anagha, another SFI member. 

However, without her consent, her name was removed and the name of Visakh was included in the list of UUCs and sent to the university. As the fraud came to light, the SFI removed Visakh from the post. The UUCs selected from various colleges assemble and vote to elect the Kerala University union office-bearers. It was alleged that Visakh’s name was included by fabricating the documents to get him elected as the chairman of the university union. 

The university registrar, meanwhile, filed a complaint with the state police chief seeking action against Visakh and Shyju. The High Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of both the accused and directed them to appear before the probe officer.

The switching act

Visakh allegedly wanted to be elected as the Kerala University Union chairman and hence conspired with the former college principal to impersonate UUC. The elected UUC was A S Anagha, another SFI member. However, without her consent, her name was removed and the name of Visakh was included in the list of UUCs and sent to the university

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
university union councillor
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp