Income Tax officials quiz MLA Sreenijin in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Income Tax (I-T) Investigation unit on Tuesday questioned Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin in connection with a money transaction with film producer Anto Joseph. The interrogation was held after a notice was given to LDF MLA as part of the probe into income tax evasion by various film stars and film producers.

According to I-T officials, there have been money transactions between Sreenijin and Anto since 2015. Anto allegedly borrowed more than Rs 1 crore from Sreenijin. The money was later returned to Sreenijin.

The matter came to notice after I-T recorded the statement as part of the probe into I-T tax evasion by Anto Joseph a few months back. I-T officials also conducted a raid at the office and house of the producer in December last year. Sreenijin arrived at the I-T office in Kochi by around 4pm and returned at 8pm. Sreenijin said he was called to give a statement regarding last year’s I-T assessment.

He said he produced all the required documents, including the bank statements, as requested by the I-T officials. According to him, the current interrogation has no connection with money transactions with Anto. Sreenijin claimed that he borrowed rs 60 lakh from Anto following an income tax issue in 2015. However, the money was returned to Anto last year.

This was also mentioned in his income details as part of the election nomination. However, I-T officials said they are evaluating documents submitted by Sreenijin, and further steps will be decided based on the probe being conducted.

