Kerala: Elderly woman, granddaughter missing after five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Five members of a family, including three daughters, their mother and grandmother, were swept away in Kuthirapuzha near Amarambalam in Kerala's Malappuram district in the heavy rains on Wednesday early morning.

Three of them were rescued, while two members of the family are yet to be traced. The family, who lives near Amarambalam temple in Nilambur, faced the accident around 3.30 am on Wednesday. It is yet to be confirmed why the family entered the waterbody in the wee hours of the day. Unverified reports suggest that the family came to offer the Bali Tharpanam at the temple river.

The missing persons are Susheela (60) and her granddaughter Anushree (12). The search for them is progressing under the leadership of Fire and Rescue officials and local residents. After the first two girls who escaped reported the information, the locals arrived at the spot and started the rescue mission. In the search, their mother was rescued from a distance of three kilometres.

