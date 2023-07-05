Home States Kerala

Muslim organisations not enthused by CPM’s invite for UCC seminar

IUML to take decision on participation only after receiving information about other invitees

Published: 05th July 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

P K Kunhalikutty

IUML’s national general secretary, P K Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  IUML’s national general secretary, P K Kunhalikutty, has stated that the party will decide on their participation in the seminar on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) organised by the CPM only after receiving information about who else is invited to the programme.

Briefing reporters after the meeting of the Muslim Co-ordination Committee here on Tuesday, Kunhalikutty said it is not clear who all will be invited to the seminar.

“The issue should not be used to create division in the society. We should not fall prey to the trap and it is not good if someone organises a seminar to exploit the situation,” he said. It may be recalled that CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said that it will invite IUML and other Muslim organisations for a seminar to be held in Kozhikode on the UCC issue.

In addition, IUML state president Panakkad  Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal emphasised that the issue of the UCC should be confronted through legal and political means,  rather than on the streets. 

“The UCC is not solely an issue affecting Muslims, it needs to be addressed collectively. All political parties should join forces to oppose it. We must prevent communal polarisation on this matter,” Thangal said.

During the meeting, a core committee was established to organise seminars across the country aimed at raising awareness about the UCC. 

The programme intends to invite all political parties and religious organisations to participate. Kunhalikutty expressed that there is no need to wait for the bill to be presented in Parliament before organising these seminars, as there are already indications from the Prime Minister’s speech on the issue.

He added, “Let us observe how various political parties position themselves when the issue is raised in Parliament. The IUML will remain highly vigilant within the House.” He reiterated that the IUML has consistently emphasised that the UCC is a national issue. 

The meeting was attended by MP E T Muhammad Basheer, representatives of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, the Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, Dakshina Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, KNM-Markazudawa, Jama’at-e-Islami, Muslim Education Society, Muslim Service Society, Wisdom Islamic Organisation, Tablig Jama’at, and  Jama’at-e-Islami.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P K Kunhalikutty Uniform Civil Code Muslim organisations
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp