Patjoshi appointed Fire and Rescue Services head

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has promoted Coastal Security ADGP Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi to the rank of DGP and appointed him as the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services. This appointment was made to fill the vacancy left by Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who was previously serving as the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services before being appointed as the State Police Chief.

IPS officers Harinath Mishra and Ravada A Chandrasekhar, who are currently on central deputation, have also been given the rank of DGP on a proforma basis.

S Satheesh Bino, who has returned from leave, has been posted as DIG, Administration. S Ajeetha Begum, who has completed her study leave, has been appointed as DIG, Thrissur Range. ASP Taposh Basumatary has been transferred from Kalpetta to Iritty, while ASP Vijaya Bharat Reddy has been transferred from Kondotty to Varkala.

ALSO READ | Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi to be elevated to Kerala DGP rank

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has promoted Coastal Security ADGP Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi to the rank of DGP and appointed him as the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services. This appointment was made to fill the vacancy left by Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who was previously serving as the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services before being appointed as the State Police Chief. IPS officers Harinath Mishra and Ravada A Chandrasekhar, who are currently on central deputation, have also been given the rank of DGP on a proforma basis. S Satheesh Bino, who has returned from leave, has been posted as DIG, Administration. S Ajeetha Begum, who has completed her study leave, has been appointed as DIG, Thrissur Range. ASP Taposh Basumatary has been transferred from Kalpetta to Iritty, while ASP Vijaya Bharat Reddy has been transferred from Kondotty to Varkala. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi to be elevated to Kerala DGP rank