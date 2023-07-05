Student forged NEET scorecard, misled HC in Kerala, says police report

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid a spate of certificate forgery cases against former leaders of SFI, the CPM’s students’ wing, a similar incident involving a DYFI leader has come to light. A report filed by the Kollam Rural district police chief in the Kerala High Court revealed that Samikhan, a DYFI leader from Madathara in Kollam, forged the mark list of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

Sami Khan had moved to the HC claiming he was unable to get admission despite scoring good marks in NEET. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, claimed the mark list he produced was forged.

The report filed by the police chief, which was accessed by TNIE, raised suspicion that the student attempted to mislead the court and said the authenticity of the record produced before the HC was to be examined. The report said, “In the questioned document, the percentile score obtained, all-India rank for counselling, category rank and total percentile score obtained in the corresponding column is seen as irregular.” It also said the style and size of the font used were not the same as the ones used in the student’s original NEET scorecard uploaded on the NTA website.”

NTA had informed the court that Samikhan obtained 16 out of 720 marks in NEET-2022. However, Samikhan produced another scorecard that said he secured 468 marks. He said he had downloaded the scorecard from an Akshaya Centre at Madathara Junction in Kollam.

The police report said scrutiny revealed that the application number in the student’s NEET admit card was 12 digits (220410402200), while the same in the scorecard he downloaded was 11 digits (22041040220).

“During the verification, it is very clear the student applied for the NEET exam using details mentioned in the admit card. The details are not matching with the specifications in the NEET scorecard produced by him before the High Court,” said the report. It said the police also verified his NEET scorecard from the 2021 examination to ascertain his intention.

The NEET-2021 scorecard mentioned his date of birth as “26.04.2002” and application number as 210410536436 – again 12 digits. His marks on the official website were only 24. The report said there was no evidence substantiating that the NEET scorecard was downloaded from the Akshaya Centre as there was no download history or print history there. The Chithara police arrested Samikhan on June 27. The police said a probe was underway.

KOCHI: Amid a spate of certificate forgery cases against former leaders of SFI, the CPM’s students’ wing, a similar incident involving a DYFI leader has come to light. A report filed by the Kollam Rural district police chief in the Kerala High Court revealed that Samikhan, a DYFI leader from Madathara in Kollam, forged the mark list of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). Sami Khan had moved to the HC claiming he was unable to get admission despite scoring good marks in NEET. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, claimed the mark list he produced was forged. The report filed by the police chief, which was accessed by TNIE, raised suspicion that the student attempted to mislead the court and said the authenticity of the record produced before the HC was to be examined. The report said, “In the questioned document, the percentile score obtained, all-India rank for counselling, category rank and total percentile score obtained in the corresponding column is seen as irregular.” It also said the style and size of the font used were not the same as the ones used in the student’s original NEET scorecard uploaded on the NTA website.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); NTA had informed the court that Samikhan obtained 16 out of 720 marks in NEET-2022. However, Samikhan produced another scorecard that said he secured 468 marks. He said he had downloaded the scorecard from an Akshaya Centre at Madathara Junction in Kollam. The police report said scrutiny revealed that the application number in the student’s NEET admit card was 12 digits (220410402200), while the same in the scorecard he downloaded was 11 digits (22041040220). “During the verification, it is very clear the student applied for the NEET exam using details mentioned in the admit card. The details are not matching with the specifications in the NEET scorecard produced by him before the High Court,” said the report. It said the police also verified his NEET scorecard from the 2021 examination to ascertain his intention. The NEET-2021 scorecard mentioned his date of birth as “26.04.2002” and application number as 210410536436 – again 12 digits. His marks on the official website were only 24. The report said there was no evidence substantiating that the NEET scorecard was downloaded from the Akshaya Centre as there was no download history or print history there. The Chithara police arrested Samikhan on June 27. The police said a probe was underway.