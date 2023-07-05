Home States Kerala

Student forged NEET scorecard, misled HC in Kerala, says police report

The Chithara police arrested Samikhan on June 27.

Published: 05th July 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

NEET

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid a spate of certificate forgery cases against former leaders of SFI, the CPM’s students’ wing, a similar incident involving a DYFI leader has come to light. A report filed by the Kollam Rural district police chief in the Kerala High Court revealed that Samikhan, a DYFI leader from Madathara in Kollam, forged the mark list of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

Sami Khan had moved to the HC claiming he was unable to get admission despite scoring good marks in NEET. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, claimed the mark list he produced was forged.

The report filed by the police chief, which was accessed by TNIE, raised suspicion that the student attempted to mislead the court and said the authenticity of the record produced before the HC was to be examined.  The report said, “In the questioned document, the percentile score obtained, all-India rank for counselling, category rank and total percentile score obtained in the corresponding column is seen as irregular.” It also said the style and size of the font used were not the same as the ones used in the student’s original NEET scorecard uploaded on the NTA website.”

NTA had informed the court that Samikhan obtained 16 out of 720 marks in NEET-2022. However, Samikhan produced another scorecard that said he secured 468 marks. He said he had downloaded the scorecard from an Akshaya Centre at Madathara Junction in Kollam.

The police report said scrutiny revealed that the application number in the student’s NEET admit card was 12 digits (220410402200), while the same in the scorecard he downloaded was 11 digits (22041040220). 

“During the verification, it is very clear the student applied for the NEET exam using details mentioned in the admit card. The details are not matching with the specifications in the NEET scorecard produced by him before the High Court,” said the report. It said the police also verified his NEET scorecard from the 2021 examination to ascertain his intention.

The NEET-2021 scorecard mentioned his date of birth as “26.04.2002” and application number as 210410536436 – again 12 digits. His marks on the official website were only 24. The report said there was no evidence substantiating that the NEET scorecard was downloaded from the Akshaya Centre as there was no download history or print history there. The Chithara police arrested Samikhan on June 27. The police said a probe was underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
certificate forgery cases forged NEET scorecard
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp