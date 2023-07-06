Home States Kerala

134-yr-old CSI church gives way in Tiruvalla

The church is in ward three of Niranam grama panchayat in Tiruvalla.

Published: 06th July 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 134-year-old St Paul’s CSI Church at Aryapuram, in Niranam grama panchayat, collapsed in heavy rain and wind on Wednesday. According to church authorities, it gave way around 6.30 am. 

“The church is close to the Manimala and Pampa rivers. The water, which breached the banks of the rivers reached the compound. A teak tree that was standing close to the church fell into a nearby field. The building collapsed soon after,” said authorities. 

The church has 18 families. When it collapsed, there was nobody in the building. Every Wednesday evening members gather for prayer. Since the collapse happened on Wednesday morning a major tragedy was averted.

The church is inward three of Niranam Grama panchayat in Tiruvalla. Around 35 houses were flooded in this ward following heavy rain. 

As many as 11 people of two families were shifted to the relief camp that was opened in the ward.

State control roon srt up in DHS, says Minister

Health Minister Veena George said a state control room has been set up in the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), as part of epidemic prevention due to heavy rain. Health workers can contact the control room number and the general public can call the doctor’s panel direction number, Health Minister Veena George said.

The public can contact Disha Call Centre to ask health-related queries on their toll-free number 1056 or on 0471-2552056 and 2551056. Queries related to precautions, diet, medicines, test results, and infection prevention will be answered by the facility round-the-clock. Health workers can call the control room numbers 9995220557 and 9037277026 for queries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
St Paul’s CSI Church Aryapuram Directorate of Health Services
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp