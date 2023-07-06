134-yr-old CSI church gives way in Tiruvalla

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 134-year-old St Paul’s CSI Church at Aryapuram, in Niranam grama panchayat, collapsed in heavy rain and wind on Wednesday. According to church authorities, it gave way around 6.30 am.

“The church is close to the Manimala and Pampa rivers. The water, which breached the banks of the rivers reached the compound. A teak tree that was standing close to the church fell into a nearby field. The building collapsed soon after,” said authorities.

The church has 18 families. When it collapsed, there was nobody in the building. Every Wednesday evening members gather for prayer. Since the collapse happened on Wednesday morning a major tragedy was averted.

The church is inward three of Niranam Grama panchayat in Tiruvalla. Around 35 houses were flooded in this ward following heavy rain.

As many as 11 people of two families were shifted to the relief camp that was opened in the ward.

State control roon srt up in DHS, says Minister

Health Minister Veena George said a state control room has been set up in the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), as part of epidemic prevention due to heavy rain. Health workers can contact the control room number and the general public can call the doctor’s panel direction number, Health Minister Veena George said.

The public can contact Disha Call Centre to ask health-related queries on their toll-free number 1056 or on 0471-2552056 and 2551056. Queries related to precautions, diet, medicines, test results, and infection prevention will be answered by the facility round-the-clock. Health workers can call the control room numbers 9995220557 and 9037277026 for queries.

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 134-year-old St Paul’s CSI Church at Aryapuram, in Niranam grama panchayat, collapsed in heavy rain and wind on Wednesday. According to church authorities, it gave way around 6.30 am. “The church is close to the Manimala and Pampa rivers. The water, which breached the banks of the rivers reached the compound. A teak tree that was standing close to the church fell into a nearby field. The building collapsed soon after,” said authorities. The church has 18 families. When it collapsed, there was nobody in the building. Every Wednesday evening members gather for prayer. Since the collapse happened on Wednesday morning a major tragedy was averted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The church is inward three of Niranam Grama panchayat in Tiruvalla. Around 35 houses were flooded in this ward following heavy rain. As many as 11 people of two families were shifted to the relief camp that was opened in the ward. State control roon srt up in DHS, says Minister Health Minister Veena George said a state control room has been set up in the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), as part of epidemic prevention due to heavy rain. Health workers can contact the control room number and the general public can call the doctor’s panel direction number, Health Minister Veena George said. The public can contact Disha Call Centre to ask health-related queries on their toll-free number 1056 or on 0471-2552056 and 2551056. Queries related to precautions, diet, medicines, test results, and infection prevention will be answered by the facility round-the-clock. Health workers can call the control room numbers 9995220557 and 9037277026 for queries.