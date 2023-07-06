Fake drug case: Kerala HC quashes excise case against Sheela Sunny

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed the crime registered under the NDPS Act against Sheela Sunny, the owner of a beauty parlour in Chalakudy, who was arrested and detained for 72 days in the case. Sheela argued that she was unnecessarily victimised and harassed.

She was arrested on February 27 following the alleged seizure of synthetic drugs (LSD stamps) from her bag kept in her two-wheeler, by excise officials. However, a laboratory test result revealed that the seized packet was not a synthetic drug.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Sheela seeking to quash the case. The petitioner stated that the excise authorities did not conduct a proper investigation before she was arrested. The certificate issued by the chemical examination laboratory said that the Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) was not detected from the stamp. She added that the allegations against her were fabricated.

She said that she used to park her two-wheeler on the roadside near her beauty parlour. As the storage box of the vehicle was not locked, anyone could insert the contraband in the vehicle.

The drug might have been dropped by somebody else. She was trapped in the false case. Though she had pleaded her innocence before the excise officials no steps were taken for conducting an impartial and effective investigation into her statement.

A huge relief, says Sheela

Thrissur: “I am happy. The court heard my part and quashed the charges against me,” said a jubilant Sheela, after the High Court order on Wednesday. Sheela Sunny, 51, was jailed for 72 days after the excise charged a fabricated case against her for carrying LSD stamps. Later the lab results of the seized samples turned negative.

Sheela had alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the whole incident. “It is a huge relief for me as everyone stood with me,” she added. Meanwhile, Thanal, an NGO based in Malappuram, contacted Sheela and assured her support to restart her business. “I am planning to look for a commercial space to set up a beauty parlour,” said Sheela.

