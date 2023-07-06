Home States Kerala

Income certificate exemption for poorest to avail govt benefits in Kerala

The meeting decided to reappoint Pallyara Sreedharan as director of Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature and Murukan Kattakada as Malayalam Mission director.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved a proposal to simplify procedures for members of extremely poor families to avail of different benefits from the government.

They will be exempted from submitting income certificates to get financial aid or subsidy from government departments and agencies.  Dr Jose G D’cruz and H Josh will be appointed as PSC members. D’cruz is serving as additional director (vigilance) in the health department and Josh is a lawyer.

V P Joy is KPESRB chairman

Former chief secretary V P Joy will be appointed as chairperson of the Kerala Public Enterprises (Selection and Recruitment) Board. The government recently formed the special recruitment board as part of an attempt to bring in more transparency in recruitment to various posts in state public sector units under the industries department. The board will handle all recruitments that do not fall under the PSC.

The government has already appointed four members to the board. They include former Railway Recruitment Board chairman V Rajeevan, former KSEB chief engineer Radhakrishnan, Latha C Shekhar and MG University former registrar K Sharafudheen.  

Salary revision

The salary of employees of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Kannur, will be revised with effect from  July 1, 2019. The salary and benefits of employees in government-approved posts at Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi will be revised subject to certain conditions. Benefits of the 11th Pay Commission Report will be extended to employees of the Kerala Fishermen’s Welfare Fund Board. Staffers of Kerala Urban and Rural Development Finance Corporation will be given benefits of tenth and eleventh pay revisions. 

Staffers of the Thenmala Ecotourism Promotion Society will be given salary revision benefits as per the order for government employees issued on February 10, 2021. 

The cabinet ratified the bonus, festival allowance and other benefits given to the employees of Kerala Feeds Ltd, Kerala Livestock Development Board, Meat Products of India Ltd and Kerala Poultry Development Corporation Ltd in 2021-22.

