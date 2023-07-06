Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court to hear IMA’s tax case on July 6

The DGGI questioned the IMA’s claim for exemption, citing membership fee collections,  and apartment projects operated by the IMA as reasons for their scrutiny.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala HC

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dispute between the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) regarding tax dues will be taken up in the High Court on Thursday. In an affidavit submitted to the court on Tuesday, the DGGI alleged that the IMA has not paid taxes amounting to over Rs 50 crore in the past six years.

The DGGI questioned the IMA’s claim for exemption, citing membership fee collections,  and apartment projects operated by the IMA as reasons for their scrutiny. The IMA has challenged this claim and filed a writ petition in the HC to prevent the Central GST from seizing their properties.

“IMA is paying regular tax for revenue-generating services. We have taken GST registration when we came to know that the rooms rented under the IMA headquarters attract a tax,” said IMA state secretary Dr Joseph. 

HC stays govt order to form grievance redressal cells in colleges

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed for one month, the state government order directing principals of all colleges to constitute students’ grievance redressal cells in their institutions. The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Council of Principals of Colleges in Kerala seeking to quash the order.

The government order directed college principals to constitute a 10-member cell and mandated the formation of a university appellate forum/tribunal to act as an appellate authority over the orders of the grievance redressal cells. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court grievance redressal cells Indian Medical Association
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp