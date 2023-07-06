Kerala High Court to hear IMA’s tax case on July 6

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dispute between the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) regarding tax dues will be taken up in the High Court on Thursday. In an affidavit submitted to the court on Tuesday, the DGGI alleged that the IMA has not paid taxes amounting to over Rs 50 crore in the past six years.

The DGGI questioned the IMA’s claim for exemption, citing membership fee collections, and apartment projects operated by the IMA as reasons for their scrutiny. The IMA has challenged this claim and filed a writ petition in the HC to prevent the Central GST from seizing their properties.

“IMA is paying regular tax for revenue-generating services. We have taken GST registration when we came to know that the rooms rented under the IMA headquarters attract a tax,” said IMA state secretary Dr Joseph.

HC stays govt order to form grievance redressal cells in colleges

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed for one month, the state government order directing principals of all colleges to constitute students’ grievance redressal cells in their institutions. The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Council of Principals of Colleges in Kerala seeking to quash the order.

The government order directed college principals to constitute a 10-member cell and mandated the formation of a university appellate forum/tribunal to act as an appellate authority over the orders of the grievance redressal cells.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dispute between the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) regarding tax dues will be taken up in the High Court on Thursday. In an affidavit submitted to the court on Tuesday, the DGGI alleged that the IMA has not paid taxes amounting to over Rs 50 crore in the past six years. The DGGI questioned the IMA’s claim for exemption, citing membership fee collections, and apartment projects operated by the IMA as reasons for their scrutiny. The IMA has challenged this claim and filed a writ petition in the HC to prevent the Central GST from seizing their properties. “IMA is paying regular tax for revenue-generating services. We have taken GST registration when we came to know that the rooms rented under the IMA headquarters attract a tax,” said IMA state secretary Dr Joseph. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); HC stays govt order to form grievance redressal cells in colleges The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed for one month, the state government order directing principals of all colleges to constitute students’ grievance redressal cells in their institutions. The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Council of Principals of Colleges in Kerala seeking to quash the order. The government order directed college principals to constitute a 10-member cell and mandated the formation of a university appellate forum/tribunal to act as an appellate authority over the orders of the grievance redressal cells.