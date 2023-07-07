Assault on fruit vendor in Kerala: Panel files case

Home States Kerala

Deputy superintendent of police, Punalur sub division, B Vinod, said an investigation is on and that official statements of the victim and his family will be recorded soon.

KOLLAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of an alleged assault on 39-year-old Punalur native Riyas by police for breaking wind in their presence.

It has registered a case based on the report published by TNIE on June 25. The panel directed the district police chief to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and provide the findings within 15 days. Punalur police are also conducting their own investigation based on Riyas’ complaint.

Deputy superintendent of police, Punalur subdivision, B Vinod, said an investigation is on and that official statements of the victim and his family will be recorded soon. The incident occurred around 10.30 am on June 13 in Chemmanthoor, Punalur, when three officers of Punalur police station assaulted Riyas for allegedly breaking wind in their presence.

Riyas, a roadside fruit vendor and sole breadwinner of his family, which includes his father, a cancer survivor, mother, wife, daughter, and elder sister, is currently being treated for blood clots in his legs, thighs and hips. The clots have severely affected his mobility, for which he is undergoing Ayurveda treatment.

“We are poor and helpless. The incident has placed a tremendous financial burden on us. Just a few days ago, I resumed work, but I still face difficulties in walking and standing for long periods. I cannot afford to rest, as my family depends on me. Currently, I am undergoing ayurvedic treatment, which adds to our financial strain,” said Riyas.

