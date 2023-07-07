‘Celebrating diversity’: Congress to launch campaign against UCC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Congress state leadership held its executive committee meeting, party chief K Sudhakaran launched a scathing attack on the BJP regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue.

Sudhakaran announced that the party would initiate a campaign called “celebrating diversity,” which would involve three ‘Janasadassu’ events held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode during July. The campaign aims to protest against the BJP government’s proposed implementation of the UCC. Sudhakaran, speaking to the media at Indira Bhavan on Thursday, also criticised the LDF government for engaging in political tactics related to the UCC issue.

Sudhakaran recalled that the BJP had raised the UCC issue during the past two general elections as well. He expressed his disappointment that, at a time when the country is facing challenges such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and violence in Manipur, the BJP government is focusing on an emotionally charged issue.

“The Congress party believes that the UCC does not exclusively concern a single community. The Law Commission, appointed by Prime Minister Modi in 2018, released a report stating that implementing the Uniform Civil Code is neither necessary nor desirable. However, the CPM leadership in Kerala is attempting to portray it as an issue solely affecting the Muslim community, thereby creating polarization,” Sudhakaran said.

Our statement against the BJP's UCC election stunt, in line with the law commission's conclusion that a uniform civil code is neither necessary nor desirable. https://t.co/eXu9t7LkwZ — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) July 7, 2023

The Congress state executive committee has decided to organise a protest march to police stations in 283 block-level committees to oppose what they perceive as targeted vendetta politics against Congress leadership and media attacks. Additionally, a solidarity campaign called ‘With Manipur, With People’ is planned by the Congress during the third week of July in support of the people in Manipur.

ALSO READ | Congress has no clear stand on UCC: Kerala CM

Sudhakaran also blamed the SFI and CPM leadership for creating chaos in the higher education sector. He announced that Congress would launch a campaign to safeguard the education sector and organise protest marches in front of universities, pointing out that currently, only nine universities have Vice-Chancellors.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Congress state leadership held its executive committee meeting, party chief K Sudhakaran launched a scathing attack on the BJP regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue. Sudhakaran announced that the party would initiate a campaign called “celebrating diversity,” which would involve three ‘Janasadassu’ events held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode during July. The campaign aims to protest against the BJP government’s proposed implementation of the UCC. Sudhakaran, speaking to the media at Indira Bhavan on Thursday, also criticised the LDF government for engaging in political tactics related to the UCC issue. Sudhakaran recalled that the BJP had raised the UCC issue during the past two general elections as well. He expressed his disappointment that, at a time when the country is facing challenges such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and violence in Manipur, the BJP government is focusing on an emotionally charged issue. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Congress party believes that the UCC does not exclusively concern a single community. The Law Commission, appointed by Prime Minister Modi in 2018, released a report stating that implementing the Uniform Civil Code is neither necessary nor desirable. However, the CPM leadership in Kerala is attempting to portray it as an issue solely affecting the Muslim community, thereby creating polarization,” Sudhakaran said. Our statement against the BJP's UCC election stunt, in line with the law commission's conclusion that a uniform civil code is neither necessary nor desirable. https://t.co/eXu9t7LkwZ — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) July 7, 2023 The Congress state executive committee has decided to organise a protest march to police stations in 283 block-level committees to oppose what they perceive as targeted vendetta politics against Congress leadership and media attacks. Additionally, a solidarity campaign called ‘With Manipur, With People’ is planned by the Congress during the third week of July in support of the people in Manipur. ALSO READ | Congress has no clear stand on UCC: Kerala CM Sudhakaran also blamed the SFI and CPM leadership for creating chaos in the higher education sector. He announced that Congress would launch a campaign to safeguard the education sector and organise protest marches in front of universities, pointing out that currently, only nine universities have Vice-Chancellors.