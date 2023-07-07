Home States Kerala

‘Celebrating diversity’: Congress to launch campaign against UCC

Sudhakaran also blamed the SFI and CPM leadership for creating chaos in the higher education sector.

Published: 07th July 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president K Sudhakaran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

KPCC president K Sudhakaran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Congress state leadership held its executive committee meeting, party chief K Sudhakaran launched a scathing attack on the BJP  regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue.

Sudhakaran announced that the party would initiate a campaign called “celebrating diversity,” which would involve three ‘Janasadassu’ events held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode during July. The campaign aims to protest against the BJP  government’s proposed implementation of the UCC. Sudhakaran, speaking to the media at Indira Bhavan on Thursday, also criticised the  LDF government for engaging in political tactics related to the UCC issue.

Sudhakaran recalled that the BJP had raised the UCC issue during the past two general elections as well. He expressed his disappointment that, at a time when the country is facing challenges such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and violence in Manipur, the BJP government is focusing on an emotionally charged issue.  

“The Congress party believes that the UCC does not exclusively concern a single community. The Law Commission, appointed by Prime  Minister Modi in 2018, released a report stating that implementing the Uniform Civil Code is neither necessary nor desirable. However, the CPM  leadership in Kerala is attempting to portray it as an issue solely affecting the Muslim community, thereby creating polarization,” Sudhakaran said.   

The Congress state executive committee has decided to organise a protest march to police stations in 283 block-level committees to oppose what they perceive as targeted vendetta politics against Congress leadership and media attacks. Additionally, a solidarity campaign called ‘With Manipur, With  People’ is planned by the Congress during the third week of July in support of the people in Manipur.    

ALSO READ | Congress has no clear stand on UCC: Kerala CM

Sudhakaran also blamed the SFI and CPM leadership for creating chaos in the higher education sector. He announced that Congress would launch a campaign to safeguard the education sector and organise protest marches in front of universities, pointing out that currently, only nine universities have Vice-Chancellors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran UCC Congress to launch campaign
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp