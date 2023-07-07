Congress has no clear stand on UCC: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come out against Congress for criticising the CPM's stance on Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Congress position is a strategy to evade the real issue. Vikramaditya Singh, a Congress leader and minister in Himachal Pradesh, has welcomed UCC. Does Congress have the same position? Congress is not willing to oppose the Sangh Parivar on issues that will jeopardise the country’s existence. Congress only likes to take on BJP in electoral politics,” he said.

The CM asked whether Congress has a clear stand on the UCC. “The party’s silence is deceitful. When it is the need of the hour to resist the Sangh Parivar’s attacks on India’s plurality, is the Congress ready to take a firm stand against them?” he asked.

The CM said that Congress had supported the anti-democratic ordinance to invalidate the Supreme Court’s decision in favour of the Delhi state government. The state units of Congress in Delhi and Punjab had taken a stance against the Aam Admi government of Delhi, he added.

