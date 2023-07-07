Home States Kerala

Fever cases cross 60,000-mark in 6 days, spark concerns over deaths in Kerala

13 people died so far in July. June saw 28 confirmed deaths due to different types of fever

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As rain intensifies, the number of fever cases continues to rise, raising concerns about the control of associated deaths. On average, over 10,000 people report to fever clinics daily with various diseases causing fever, including dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1, typhoid, measles, scrub typhus, and hepatitis. In June alone, there were nearly 3,00,000 confirmed fever cases, and in just six days of July, the number has reached approximately 64,000.

Correspondingly, the death toll has risen too. In June, there were 28 confirmed deaths attributed to different types of fever, while in the past six days, there have been 13 deaths. Analysis of health department data reveals that certain fevers contribute to more deaths than others. Leptospirosis, for instance, has killed the most people this year, with 36 deaths confirmed and 54 deaths suspected. Dengue also caused 21 confirmed deaths and 40 suspected deaths during this period.

Health experts emphasize that the actual number of fever cases and deaths is likely much higher due to delayed hospital visits. Overcrowding of outpatient clinics often dissuades people from seeking timely medical attention. As a result, individuals resort to self-treatment or alternative medicine and visit hospitals only when their condition worsens. Early intervention is crucial in leptospirosis to save lives, said Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

Diagnosing fevers remains a challenge, as experts estimate that only 1% of fever cases are tested for underlying diseases. Consequently, the number of confirmed or suspected cases of leptospirosis, dengue, or H1N1 remains relatively low. Health Minister Veena George has cautioned against the rise in leptospirosis cases during monsoon, and IMA has initiated training programmes to educate private hospital doctors on fever management, with a specific focus on leptospirosis.

