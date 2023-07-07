Kerala High Court extended stay in conspiracy case against Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended till July 20 the stay on the criminal proceedings pending before Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, against state Congress president K Sudhakaran in the alleged conspiracy case related to firing at CPM leader E P Jayarajan inside a moving train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995.

Justice Ziyad Rahman posted the case to July 20 for a final hearing. The petition filed by Sudhakaran seeking to quash the case is pending before the High Court since 2016.

Sudhakaran argued that no conspiracy was committed as alleged by the petitioner. Though a discharge petition was filed before the Sessions Court, it was dismissed on the ground that he had not faced trial, without adverting mind to the fact that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and the Supreme Court had dealt with the matter.

The proceedings were initiated based on a complaint filed by Jayarajan before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that the accused persons including Sudhakaran conspired at Thycaud Guest House, Thiruvananthapuram, to murder him.

