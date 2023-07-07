Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court extended stay in conspiracy case against Sudhakaran

The petition filed by Sudhakaran seeking to quash the case is pending before the High Court since 2016.

Published: 07th July 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala HC

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended till July 20 the stay on the criminal proceedings pending before Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, against state Congress president K Sudhakaran in the alleged conspiracy case related to firing at CPM leader E P Jayarajan inside a moving train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995.

Justice Ziyad Rahman posted the case to July 20 for a final hearing. The petition filed by Sudhakaran seeking to quash the case is pending before the High Court since 2016.

Sudhakaran argued that no conspiracy was committed as alleged by the petitioner. Though a discharge petition was filed before the Sessions Court, it was dismissed on the ground that he had not faced trial, without adverting mind to the fact that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and the Supreme Court had dealt with the matter.

The proceedings were initiated based on a complaint filed by Jayarajan before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that the accused persons including Sudhakaran conspired at Thycaud Guest House, Thiruvananthapuram, to murder him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court conspiracy case K Sudhakaran
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp