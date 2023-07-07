Home States Kerala

Manipur violence: Church weekly slams Centre, lauds Rahul’s visit

Even as the editorial criticised the central government for not taking effective, efficient action to curb the riots, it praised Rahul Gandhi for visiting the state.

Published: 07th July 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, leading the Holy Mass in the new format at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad

Image used for representation.(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sathyadeepam, the weekly published by the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has alleged that the Manipur riots have been engineered. The editorial in its latest edition even went to the extent of asking whether Manipur was really part of India. The way things are in the state, which was formed in 1972, solidifies suspicions that the riots were masterminded, it said.

It pointed out that the main cause of the current conflagration is the Manipur High Court verdict directing the state government to declare Meiteis, the majority community, a scheduled tribe. The central government’s unwillingness to intervene effectively in the matter helped flare up the problem, said the editorial.

“The fact that the riots didn’t abate even after a visit by Home Minister Amit Shah proves that things have gone out of hand. There are even allegations that the formation of the 51-member peace committee is a sham. While Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh blamed militant groups for the riots targeting the Kukis, Shah says the court verdict is the cause of the problem!” said the editorial.

Even as the editorial criticised the central government for not taking effective, efficient action to curb the riots, it praised Rahul Gandhi for visiting the state. “His visit provided hope and confidence to the affected people,” it said.

The Weekly was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence. “Is it not deliberate that the prime minister, who has visited northeastern states more than 30 times in nine years, is not visiting Manipur now?” it said. The publication’s leader also criticised the church authority for initially ignoring the riots. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathyadeepam Syro-Malabar Church Manipur violence Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp