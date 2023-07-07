No imposition of curriculum framework on varsities: Kerala Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government does not intend to unilaterally impose the new undergraduate curriculum framework on universities, and teachers will not lose their jobs on account of the transition to four-year degree programmes or introduction of new generation courses, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said.

Addressing the academic community at Kerala University here on Thursday ahead of the rollout of four-year UG courses, the minister said the curriculum framework, presently being discussed by universities, is only a ‘model’ and not final. “Universities can customise the curriculum according to their needs. The government is well aware that each university has its own organic character,” Bindu said. She added that universities were free to make any “constructive changes” to the curriculum framework.

The minister said universities have accepted the concept of the academic bank of credits allowing students to transfer credits from one varsity to another. This was not imposed by the government but decided by universities after internal discussions, she said.

Allaying the concerns of a section of teachers that they would lose their jobs in the wake of the introduction of new courses, Bindu said courses could be designed in such a manner that the faculty in each institution is effectively utilised. “Language teachers, who have expressed such concerns in the wake of the national curriculum framework, need not worry as innovative language courses can be introduced,” she said.

The minister said the undergraduate curriculum framework proposes a greater say for teachers in deciding the internal examination component. “Teachers will ultimately decide the quantum of internal examination component and how it should be assessed,” she said.

Kerala State Higher Education Council research officer Shefeeque V presented the highlights of the UG curriculum framework on the occasion. Interaction with the academic representatives followed this.

