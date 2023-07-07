Writer-social activist Devaki Nilayangode passes away at 95

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: It was at the age of 75 that Devaki Nilayangode published her first book ‘Nashtabhodangalillathe’. The autobiographical book portrayed the lives of ‘antharjanams’ who were bound to the four walls of ‘illams’— their lives revolving around kitchen chores and prayers. The book was just the beginning and several others followed, highlighting the plight of women and unethical practices in society.

The writer-activist, who strived for women’s empowerment, passed away in Thrissur on Thursday due to age-related ailments. She was 95. The end came nearly 10 days after the demise of her brother, noted educationist P Chithran Namboothirippad.

After her marriage at the age of 15 to Ravi Namboothiri, whose family was progressive at the time, Devaki started to realise the need for gender equality in the Kerala Brahmin community. She even learned English with the help of a tutor and started participating in social reform activities through Yogakshema Sabha under the leadership of V T Bhattathirippad.

Though she had no formal education, Devaki wrote several books, all of which celebrated a unique style of narration. Her works include ‘Antharjanam: Memoirs of a Namboothiri Woman’, ‘Kaalapakarchakal’ and ‘Vathil Purappad’.

Expressing condolences on the demise of Devaki, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said she was a shining symbol of social reformation and women empowerment. “Devaki came to the forefront of society through her fight against the superstitions and taboos that existed in the Brahmin community,” he said.

He also remembered the immense contribution Devaki made to bring ‘Thozhil Kendrathilekku’, a social reformation play, to the stage at the time, despite criticism from the so-called patriarchal society. Higher Education Minister R Bindu noted that Devaki fought against the unethical practices that prevailed in society through her writings.

‘Today, there is no sorrow specific to the Namboothiri family. It has the same joy and sorrows, the same anxieties, and ambitions as any other family. Time, the great leveller, has ironed out most differences. Here, my brief autobiographical account comes to a close. The reason for it is obvious and simple -- after this, there can be no autobiography which claims to be the first by an antharjanam or exclusively about us.” This is what Devaki Nilayangode wrote in her book ‘Kaalapakarchakal’.

Writer V M Girija recollected that Devaki Nilayangode’s language was like crystal clear water, as was her personality. She had the special power to memorise even the minutest, like Madhavikutty. She is survived by children Satheesan, Chandrika, Krishnan, Gangadharan, Haridas and Geetha. Noted left thinker the late Chintha Ravi was Chandrika’s husband.

THRISSUR: It was at the age of 75 that Devaki Nilayangode published her first book ‘Nashtabhodangalillathe’. The autobiographical book portrayed the lives of ‘antharjanams’ who were bound to the four walls of ‘illams’— their lives revolving around kitchen chores and prayers. The book was just the beginning and several others followed, highlighting the plight of women and unethical practices in society. The writer-activist, who strived for women’s empowerment, passed away in Thrissur on Thursday due to age-related ailments. She was 95. The end came nearly 10 days after the demise of her brother, noted educationist P Chithran Namboothirippad. After her marriage at the age of 15 to Ravi Namboothiri, whose family was progressive at the time, Devaki started to realise the need for gender equality in the Kerala Brahmin community. She even learned English with the help of a tutor and started participating in social reform activities through Yogakshema Sabha under the leadership of V T Bhattathirippad.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though she had no formal education, Devaki wrote several books, all of which celebrated a unique style of narration. Her works include ‘Antharjanam: Memoirs of a Namboothiri Woman’, ‘Kaalapakarchakal’ and ‘Vathil Purappad’. Expressing condolences on the demise of Devaki, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said she was a shining symbol of social reformation and women empowerment. “Devaki came to the forefront of society through her fight against the superstitions and taboos that existed in the Brahmin community,” he said. He also remembered the immense contribution Devaki made to bring ‘Thozhil Kendrathilekku’, a social reformation play, to the stage at the time, despite criticism from the so-called patriarchal society. Higher Education Minister R Bindu noted that Devaki fought against the unethical practices that prevailed in society through her writings. ‘Today, there is no sorrow specific to the Namboothiri family. It has the same joy and sorrows, the same anxieties, and ambitions as any other family. Time, the great leveller, has ironed out most differences. Here, my brief autobiographical account comes to a close. The reason for it is obvious and simple -- after this, there can be no autobiography which claims to be the first by an antharjanam or exclusively about us.” This is what Devaki Nilayangode wrote in her book ‘Kaalapakarchakal’. Writer V M Girija recollected that Devaki Nilayangode’s language was like crystal clear water, as was her personality. She had the special power to memorise even the minutest, like Madhavikutty. She is survived by children Satheesan, Chandrika, Krishnan, Gangadharan, Haridas and Geetha. Noted left thinker the late Chintha Ravi was Chandrika’s husband.