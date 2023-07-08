Home States Kerala

Aadhaar updation: Senior citizens left in lurch in Kerala

The Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) is the nodal agency for Aadhaar card updation and renewal.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the Union government issuing a notification to renew and update Aadhaar card details every 10 years, people, especially senior citizens, are running from pillar to post to get it done. However, the lackadaisical attitude of officials at Akshaya centres and other service desks in the state who carry out the task has put them in a difficult situation. 

As per the notification by the Centre dated November 9, 2022, Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) cards. 

Though the Aadhaar can be updated online, a section of people who cannot do it themselves approach the Akshaya centres. But these institutions are giving it the least priority due to other online services. When senior citizens go to Aadhaar service desks set up at the Union government offices, the authorities either direct them to do it online at Akshaya centres or at their homes.

N K Jayakumar, a 66-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram, encountered a harrowing experience while trying to update his Aadhaar card at these centres.

“I went to an Akshaya centre first where the impression of my left thumb was updated. However, my right thumb was not getting scanned. After two or three futile attempts, I was directed to go to the post office for the updation and renewal process. However, at the post office updation desk, an address mismatch was the problem.

The officials said there is an address mismatch between the Aadhaar card and the supporting document. Instead of changing the Aadhaar address to match the acceptable supporting document, the officials stopped the updation process. Changing the address in the document upon my request was possible at that stage, but they refused to do so. I think a lack of customer focus and sensitivity are weakening the purpose,” the retired lecturer told TNIE.

Sulochana V, 65, went through a similar experience while she was updating her Aadhaar card at an Akshaya centre in Neyyattinkara. “I am not well-versed with computers. When I approached the Akshaya centre, they asked me to press all 10 fingers to update the finger impression as proof of identity. As per the rules, only a thumb impression is needed. When I agreed to press all my fingers on the biometric machine, technical glitches arose, and they told me to come after a week. I have lost all interest in the process. But since Aadhaar is considered valid proof to avail of several government schemes, including pension, we are suffering without a good facility,” she said. 

At present, Aadhaar service desks are available at Akshaya centres, Jana Sevana Kendras, Union government offices like BSNL, post offices, postal banks, and certain branches of nationalised banks in the state. The Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) is the nodal agency for Aadhaar card updation and renewal. KSITM is also overseeing the proceedings of Akshaya centres. 

A senior official of the Aadhaar implementation unit at KSITM said, “We will issue a general advisory to the Akshaya centres to ensure that the Aadhaar updation and renewal services are done on time,” the official said. When contacted, the officials of the postal department refused to comment on the issue. 

