Family of four found dead in Kerala's Malappuram rented house

The family's relatives informed the police that both children were afflicted with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), one of the most severe forms of inherited muscular dystrophy.

Published: 08th July 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Family of four found dead

The deceased Sabareesh, Sheena and their children Harigovind and Sreevardhan

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Four family members were found dead at their rented house in Munduparamba, Malappuram, on Friday. They are Sabeesh, 37, his wife Sheena, 38, and their children Harigovind, 6, and Sreevardhan, 2. They are residents of Maitri Nagar.

Sabeesh, a native of Kozhikode, was a manager at a private financial institution. Sheena, on the other hand, had recently taken on the role of manager at a public sector bank in Kannur.

At 11 pm on Thursday, Sheena’s relatives lodged a complaint with the police after being unable to reach her over the phone. Acting upon the relatives’ complaint, the police conducted a search of the house at Maitri Nagar and discovered the lifeless bodies.

Sabeesh and Sheena were discovered hanging from fans in separate rooms. Harigovind’s body was found lying on a bed on the floor, while Sreevardhan’s body was discovered resting on a cot in another room. Harigovind was a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Malappuram. Jishil V, the investigator of the case, stated that the post-mortem report suggests that Sabeesh and Sheena died by suicide. 

“The elder child, Harigovid, died as a result of suffocation, while the reason for the younger child’s death will only be determined after a chemical test.

The family’s relatives informed the police that both children were afflicted with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), one of the most severe forms of inherited muscular dystrophy. The relatives informed that the condition of the children compelled the family to resort to suicide,” Jishil said. However, the police have not yet gathered sufficient evidence to substantiate this claim.

