Home States Kerala

Govt bus conductor tries to molest woman passenger on moving bus in Kerala 

Based on the complaint of the woman, Aluva police took the conductor into the custody when the bus reached Ernakulam district.

Published: 08th July 2023 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Molestation

For representational purpose | PTI

By PTI

KOCHI: A conductor of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), who had allegedly tried to sexually molest a woman passenger on a moving bus, was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.

The accused was identified as Justine, a native of Neyyattinkara near Thiruvananthapuram.

According to police, the man misbehaved with the woman after offering her a seat adjacent to him in the Malappuram-bound bus which began its journey from the state capital.

He convinced the woman, who took a ticket to Ernakulam, that the seat she occupied was already reserved and asked her to sit on the conductor's seat until any seat become vacant.

After some time, the accused also came and sat adjacent to her on the same seat and allegedly misbehaved with her during the journey.

Based on the complaint of the woman, Aluva police took the conductor into the custody when the bus reached Ernakulam district.

His arrest would be recorded soon, Aluva police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC conductor assaulting passenger Kerala
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp