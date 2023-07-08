Intense rains in parts of Kerala; Yellow alert sounded in four districts

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intense rains in some parts of Kerala on Saturday morning caused traffic jams and waterlogging in low lying areas.

Till Friday, as many as eight people had lost their lives in heavy rains unleashed by the Southwest Monsoon in the southern state, which left over 7,800 people displaced, according to the figures of the Disaster Management Authority.

As the intensity of rain that lashed the state for the past few days reduced, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in four districts-Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for the day.

Incessant rains pounded many areas of Kochi and high range Idukki in the early morning hours.

Northern districts like Kozhikode, where a 'yellow alert' warning is in place, also continued to receive heavy downpour.

Trees were uprooted causing traffic block on the national highways in Kozhikode and Kannur-Thalassery route this morning.

Traffic resumed in both places after the fire service personnel cleared the path.

Waterlogging on roads affected normal life in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla regions.

Though there was respite from extremely heavy rainfall, many people continued to stay in relief camps opened in various parts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

