Renowned film producer Achani Ravi passes away

In a remarkable achievement, Achani Ravi's movie, Thampu, directed by the late filmmaker G. Aravindan and produced by him, was recently restored and showcased at the Cannes film festival in 2022.

KOLLAM: K Ravindranathan Nair, widely known as Achani Ravi or General Picture Ravi, a prominent figure in the world of art-house cinema, passed away at his residence in Kollam on Saturday at the age of 90.

Achani Ravi was a visionary of Malayalam new-wave films, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. As an accomplished industrialist, he produced a series of critically acclaimed and award-winning movies under his production banner, General Pictures, during the 1970s and 1980s. It was his groundbreaking film, Achani, released in 1973, that earned him the cherished moniker Achani Ravi.

Born into a wealthy industrialist family in Kollam in 1933, Achani Ravi's keen interest in literature and arts led him to the world of Malayalam cinema. In 1967, he established General Pictures, his illustrious production house, and produced his maiden film, Anweshichu Kandethiyilla, directed by P. Bhaskaran.

After earning a degree in commerce in 1955, he took charge of his father's cashew business, the Vijayalakshmi cashew, which went on to become synonymous with excellence in the cashew industry of Kerala. His notable contributions to the film industry were recognized through the prestigious J.C Daniel Award, and he also served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification and the Film Development Corporation.

His wife, Usha Ravi, a renowned singer, died in 2013. He is survived by his children, Pratap Nair, Prakash Nair, and Preeta Nair.

