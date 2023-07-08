Home States Kerala

Samastha man in organising committee of CPM seminar

 When asked about Congress not being invited, Mohanan said the party doesn’t have a clear-cut stance on UCC.

Published: 08th July 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. A file photo of Muslims at a signature campaign against the central government implementing uniform civil code.(Express/ A. Raja Chidambaram)

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an interesting development,  a representative of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has been made the vice-president of the organising committee formed by the CPM for the conduct of a seminar on Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

As per the organising committee’s list, Musthafa Mundupara,  chief executive officer of the ‘Suprabhatham’ daily and state secretary of Sunni Yavajana Sangham (SYS), a feeder organisation of the Samastha, is one among the 10 vice-chairmen.

I P Abdusalam, Haj committee member and KNM-Markazudawa state secretariat member, is another vice-chairman while writer K P Ramanunni is the chairman.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the invitees, is yet to decide on participation in the seminar. Interestingly, the Congress has not been invited to the seminar. IUML leaders have said the party will think about the participation only after knowing who is invited to the programme. It remains to be seen whether the party will be attending the seminar if its ally in the UDF is kept out.

P Mohanan, CPM Kozhikode district secretary and the general convener of the programme, told TNIE that Samastha has agreed to attend the seminar and the IUML has been invited to the programme.

Sources in the Samastha, however, said they are not aware of the decision to make Mundupara the vice-chairman. “The CPM leaders have communicated that they are organising a seminar,” the sources said. Samastha is likely to take a decision on attending the seminar on Saturday.

When asked about Congress not being invited, Mohanan said the party doesn’t have a clear-cut stance on UCC.

Meanwhile, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the fight against the UCC will have to be under the leadership of the Congress. 

“The UCC can be defeated in Parliament only with the support of the Congress. The CPM and other parties will oppose the UCC under the leadership of the Congress,” said Kunhalikutty. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama CPM
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp