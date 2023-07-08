Samastha man in organising committee of CPM seminar

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an interesting development, a representative of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has been made the vice-president of the organising committee formed by the CPM for the conduct of a seminar on Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

As per the organising committee’s list, Musthafa Mundupara, chief executive officer of the ‘Suprabhatham’ daily and state secretary of Sunni Yavajana Sangham (SYS), a feeder organisation of the Samastha, is one among the 10 vice-chairmen.

I P Abdusalam, Haj committee member and KNM-Markazudawa state secretariat member, is another vice-chairman while writer K P Ramanunni is the chairman.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the invitees, is yet to decide on participation in the seminar. Interestingly, the Congress has not been invited to the seminar. IUML leaders have said the party will think about the participation only after knowing who is invited to the programme. It remains to be seen whether the party will be attending the seminar if its ally in the UDF is kept out.

P Mohanan, CPM Kozhikode district secretary and the general convener of the programme, told TNIE that Samastha has agreed to attend the seminar and the IUML has been invited to the programme.

Sources in the Samastha, however, said they are not aware of the decision to make Mundupara the vice-chairman. “The CPM leaders have communicated that they are organising a seminar,” the sources said. Samastha is likely to take a decision on attending the seminar on Saturday.

When asked about Congress not being invited, Mohanan said the party doesn’t have a clear-cut stance on UCC.

Meanwhile, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the fight against the UCC will have to be under the leadership of the Congress.

“The UCC can be defeated in Parliament only with the support of the Congress. The CPM and other parties will oppose the UCC under the leadership of the Congress,” said Kunhalikutty.

