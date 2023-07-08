Home States Kerala

Supplementary allotment process of Plus I begins in Kerala

While uncertainty over admission continues, govt remains confident

Published: 08th July 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the supplementary allotment process for higher secondary Plus I seats begins on Saturday, there is uncertainty over whether all the applicants this year will be able to secure admission. However, the general education department is confident that the demand would be met as the supplementary allotment process proceeds.

When the third phase of the main allotment came to an end, 3.2 lakh students had secured admission. This included 2.63 lakh merit seat admissions and 57,303 admissions under various quotas. The supplementary allotment, from June 8 to 12, has been offered to students who have not got an allotment in the initial phases or have not yet applied under the single-window admission process. It is learnt that the supplementary allotment has provision for a maximum of 43,000 seats.

“Along with the 3.20 lakh seats in which students were admitted after the main allotment and around 43,000 seats in the supplementary allotment, admission can be ensured for 3.63 lakh students. But when compared to the total number of applicants, it shows a deficit of 97,000 seats,” pointed out the functionary of a higher secondary teachers’ union. 

However, a senior official with the Higher Secondary Directorate contested the claim. Though the total number of applications is 4.6 lakh, the actual number of applicants would be much lesser, taking into account 42,602 students who have also applied outside their home district. “Also, 73,078 students have not joined schools after allotment. It can be assumed that most of them would have opted for VHSE, ITI or Polytechnics,” the official said.

Notably, 4.17 lakh students passed the SSLC exam this year compared to 4.23 lakh students in the previous year. According to conservative estimates, the actual number of applicants would be only around 25,000 more than the number of SSLC pass-outs this year,” the official added.

The government has already clarified that 4.27 lakh seats were available for Higher Secondary Plus I alone. This is in addition to the 1.04 lakh seats combined in VSHE schools, Polytechnics and ITIs.

