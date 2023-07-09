Home States Kerala

Doyen of arthouse movies Ravindranathan Nair passes away in Kollam

Ravi produced a total of 14 films in his decades-long cinema career, which bagged around 18 state and national awards in different categories.
 

Published: 09th July 2023 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ravindranathan Nair, popularly known as Achani Ravi.

Ravindranathan Nair, popularly known as Achani Ravi.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Ravindranathan Nair, popularly known as Achani Ravi, who played a crucial role in promoting arthouse movies in Malayalam, passed away at his residence in Kollam around 11.45 AM on Saturday. He was 90.

Also known as General Pictures Ravi, he was the producer of many internationally acclaimed movies by arthouse directors like G Aravindan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 

Achani Ravi was a visionary of new-wave Malayalam films, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. As an accomplished industrialist, he produced a series of critically acclaimed and award-winning movies under his production banner, General Pictures, during the 1970s and 1980s. It was his groundbreaking film, Achani, released in 1973, that earned him the cherished moniker Achani Ravi.

The film Achani was not only a commercial success but also turned beneficial to the public as Ravi donated around `15 lakh from its profits for the construction of a public library in Kollam. Following the success of Achani, Ravi’s foray into arthouse cinema began with Kanchana Sita, directed by A Vincent.

Ravi’s passion for art transcended the pursuit of box-office success. His filmography as a producer includes Thampu, directed by Aravindan. The critically acclaimed film was restored and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Ravi also produced four noted films with renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Alongside Adoor, Ravi created legendary films such as Elippathayam, Mukhamukham, Anantharam and Vidheyan.

Born into a wealthy industrialist family in Kollam in 1933, Achani Ravi’s passion for literature and the arts led him to the world of Malayalam cinema. In 1967, he established General Pictures, his illustrious production house, and produced his maiden film, Anweshichu Kandethiyilla, directed by P Bhaskaran.

Before venturing into the film industry, Ravi completed his commerce degree in 1955 and subsequently took charge of his father’s cashew business, Vijayalakshmi Cashew.

Under his leadership, the company achieved excellence in the cashew industry in Kerala. He was honoured with the prestigious J C Daniel Award for his contributions to the film industry. He also served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification and the Film Development Corporation.

The funeral will take place at his Kollam Beach Road residence on July 9. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindranathan Nair Achani Ravi Arthouse movies
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp