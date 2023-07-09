Doyen of arthouse movies Ravindranathan Nair passes away in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Ravindranathan Nair, popularly known as Achani Ravi, who played a crucial role in promoting arthouse movies in Malayalam, passed away at his residence in Kollam around 11.45 AM on Saturday. He was 90.

Also known as General Pictures Ravi, he was the producer of many internationally acclaimed movies by arthouse directors like G Aravindan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Achani Ravi was a visionary of new-wave Malayalam films, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. As an accomplished industrialist, he produced a series of critically acclaimed and award-winning movies under his production banner, General Pictures, during the 1970s and 1980s. It was his groundbreaking film, Achani, released in 1973, that earned him the cherished moniker Achani Ravi.

The film Achani was not only a commercial success but also turned beneficial to the public as Ravi donated around `15 lakh from its profits for the construction of a public library in Kollam. Following the success of Achani, Ravi’s foray into arthouse cinema began with Kanchana Sita, directed by A Vincent.

Ravi’s passion for art transcended the pursuit of box-office success. His filmography as a producer includes Thampu, directed by Aravindan. The critically acclaimed film was restored and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Ravi also produced four noted films with renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Alongside Adoor, Ravi created legendary films such as Elippathayam, Mukhamukham, Anantharam and Vidheyan.

Born into a wealthy industrialist family in Kollam in 1933, Achani Ravi’s passion for literature and the arts led him to the world of Malayalam cinema. In 1967, he established General Pictures, his illustrious production house, and produced his maiden film, Anweshichu Kandethiyilla, directed by P Bhaskaran.

Before venturing into the film industry, Ravi completed his commerce degree in 1955 and subsequently took charge of his father’s cashew business, Vijayalakshmi Cashew.

Under his leadership, the company achieved excellence in the cashew industry in Kerala. He was honoured with the prestigious J C Daniel Award for his contributions to the film industry. He also served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification and the Film Development Corporation.

The funeral will take place at his Kollam Beach Road residence on July 9.

KOLLAM: Ravindranathan Nair, popularly known as Achani Ravi, who played a crucial role in promoting arthouse movies in Malayalam, passed away at his residence in Kollam around 11.45 AM on Saturday. He was 90. Also known as General Pictures Ravi, he was the producer of many internationally acclaimed movies by arthouse directors like G Aravindan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Achani Ravi was a visionary of new-wave Malayalam films, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. As an accomplished industrialist, he produced a series of critically acclaimed and award-winning movies under his production banner, General Pictures, during the 1970s and 1980s. It was his groundbreaking film, Achani, released in 1973, that earned him the cherished moniker Achani Ravi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film Achani was not only a commercial success but also turned beneficial to the public as Ravi donated around `15 lakh from its profits for the construction of a public library in Kollam. Following the success of Achani, Ravi’s foray into arthouse cinema began with Kanchana Sita, directed by A Vincent. Ravi’s passion for art transcended the pursuit of box-office success. His filmography as a producer includes Thampu, directed by Aravindan. The critically acclaimed film was restored and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. Ravi also produced four noted films with renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Alongside Adoor, Ravi created legendary films such as Elippathayam, Mukhamukham, Anantharam and Vidheyan. Born into a wealthy industrialist family in Kollam in 1933, Achani Ravi’s passion for literature and the arts led him to the world of Malayalam cinema. In 1967, he established General Pictures, his illustrious production house, and produced his maiden film, Anweshichu Kandethiyilla, directed by P Bhaskaran. Before venturing into the film industry, Ravi completed his commerce degree in 1955 and subsequently took charge of his father’s cashew business, Vijayalakshmi Cashew. Under his leadership, the company achieved excellence in the cashew industry in Kerala. He was honoured with the prestigious J C Daniel Award for his contributions to the film industry. He also served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification and the Film Development Corporation. The funeral will take place at his Kollam Beach Road residence on July 9.