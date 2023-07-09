Samastha to take part in CPM seminar; will submit a memorandum to Modi

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sending a clear signal of its political independence, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulema has declared that it will cooperate with the seminar being organised by the CPM on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal said his organisation will take part in the anti-UCC programmes of all political parties.

“We have cooperated with the programmes of the IUML and the Congress in the past and will continue to cooperate on the UCC issue too. Similarly, communist parties, too, are organising programmes. We will cooperate with them also,” Jiffiri Thangal said while inaugurating the meeting of the Samastha Coordination Committee in Kozhikode on Saturday.

TNIE had on Friday reported that Musthafa Mundupara, chief executive officer of the ‘Suprabhatham’ daily and state secretary of Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, a feeder organisation of the Samastha, is one among the 10 vice-chairmen of the organising committee of the CPM seminar. It may be recalled that the IUML is yet to decide on the invitation extended by CPM to the seminar.

Samastha to submit a memorandum to Modi

By taking a decision on its own, Samastha wants to prove that the organisation is not dependent on IUML on crucial issues of the community. In the past, Samastha used to look at the IUML for guidance on political issues. But of late, the organisation is keen to establish that its leadership is capable of taking decisions independently.

Samastha had approached the Supreme Court against the triple talaq issue without waiting for the IUML. In the issue of the Waqf Board appointment, too, Samastha had taken a stand opposite to that of the Muslim League. Jiffiri Thangal said an emphatic ‘no’ when the IUML wanted to organise awareness programmes inside mosques.

Recently, Samastha is perturbed by the perceived support given by some in the IUML leadership to the Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC) after the former fell out with the educational establishment.

Jiffiri Thangal said in the speech that Samastha will seek support from all sections of society, irrespective of their political or religious affiliation in the campaign against the UCC.

“We had participated in the programmes organised by various organisations in the campaigns against the Citizenship Amendment Act. We will cooperate with all in the UCC issue too,” he said.

The Samastha president said Indian Constitution gives the right to different communities to follow their systems of belief. “As a first step, Samastha will submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after consulting legal experts. Further steps will be taken after getting a reaction from the government,” Thangal said.

