Thoughts of wiping out Christianity only a dream: Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Launching a scathing attack against the Union government for the delay in establishing peace in riot-hit Manipur, Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference (KCBC) president Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis said that the thoughts of wiping out Christianity are only an illusion.

“Why the efforts to control the riots are delayed? The prime minister should break his silence. The word secularism in the Constitution is not symbolic,” he said while speaking at the venue of the hunger strike by MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, extending support to the residents of Manipur on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the KCBC issued a statement declaring its policy on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The statement said that the time is not ripe to implement a UCC as Indian society is diverse in culture and religious practices. There are concerns that the UCC may curtail religious freedom and traditional practices.

If the government is implementing UCC, it should address the religious and cultural concerns of the Christians and Scheduled Tribes, who constitute 8.9% of the population.

The UCC should not restrict the freedom to worship and the freedom to follow religious practices. The government should not interfere in religious and cultural issues in the name of personal laws.

The Union government has the responsibility to protect the freedom and traditions of minority communities, said KCBC deputy secretary general Fr Jacob Palakkappilly in the statement.

