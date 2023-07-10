167 hectares of land recovered from encroachers in Idukki: Report

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The revenue department has recovered more than 167 hectares of land after clearing encroachments in Udumbanchola and Devikulam taluks in Idukki district between 2011 and 2023.

According to a report filed by the Idukki district collector in the Kerala High Court, 100 encroachment cases were registered under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act in Udumbanchola between 2011 and May 31, 2023, following which 156.964 hectares of land were recovered. As many as 29 criminal cases were also registered.

In Devikulam, 110 cases were booked between 2011 and 2020, and 10.26 hectares were recovered. The police registered five criminal cases. Moreover, 38 stop memos were issued on constructions without a no objection certificate (NOC) in Udumbanchola taluk, and 213 in Devikulam.

District Collector Sheeba George submitted the report on June 12 in response to a petition filed by an NGO, One Earth One Life, of Palakkad seeking a moratorium on all land deals in Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peermade taluks and a halt to all constructions in Munnar area until an inquiry was held into the genuineness of the title deeds.

The report pointed out that one of the major encroachments was in Chinnakkanal village in Udumbanchola, where an organisation named ‘Spirit of Jesus’ encroached on 129.48 hectares of government land. It also constructed a 20-ft tall iron cross and a temporary shed on the land. The government has recovered the land and demolished the constructions. A case was registered against Tom Zacharia, chairman of the organisation.

The report also stated that dearth of revenue officials delayed eviction procedures. According to the collector, the highest number of stop memos (117) were issued in Pallivasal in Devikulam taluk, followed by 38 in Anaviratti village and 36 in KDH village.

‘Land mafia tried to encroach on govt land using bogus title deeds’

About encroachment of tribal land, 13 acres in Chinnakkanal village illegally occupied by the Vellukkunnel family were recovered in 2017. But the family approached the Kerala High Court, and the case is pending, the report said. It further stated that a land mafia tried to take possession of government land procuring bogus pattaya (title deed) in KDH village.

A total of 15 cases were noticed and a detailed inquiry is on. Some people obtained pattayas by way of misrepresentation. In four cases, the pattaya holders never applied for assignment, hence the deeds were cancelled. A detailed inquiry is being conducted in the remaining cases and the cancellation process is in progress.

About the cancellation of the title deeds issued by former Devikulam additional tahsildar M I Raveendran in 1999, the report stated that the matter comprised 531 land assignment files from Marayoor, Kanthalloor, Keezhanthoor, Vattavada, Kottakamboor, Kunchithanni, Vellathooval, Munnar and KDH villages in Devikulam taluk.

Notices were issued to a total of 972 persons, and 848 parties were heard in person. Consequently, 540 pattayas have been cancelled and further proceedings are in progress, the report stated. Despite directives from revenue authorities on various occasions, it is found that in some instances local authorities, including the panchayat, are issuing building permits without NOC from revenue authorities, which prevents the latter from taking further steps for eviction and other proceedings.

Once the Occupancy Certificate is issued, the persons who occupied the properties will approach the High Court and may get favourable orders based on the occupancy, building permits certificates issued from local authorities. This also delays the process of eviction from encroached lands, the report said.

KOCHI: The revenue department has recovered more than 167 hectares of land after clearing encroachments in Udumbanchola and Devikulam taluks in Idukki district between 2011 and 2023. According to a report filed by the Idukki district collector in the Kerala High Court, 100 encroachment cases were registered under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act in Udumbanchola between 2011 and May 31, 2023, following which 156.964 hectares of land were recovered. As many as 29 criminal cases were also registered. In Devikulam, 110 cases were booked between 2011 and 2020, and 10.26 hectares were recovered. The police registered five criminal cases. Moreover, 38 stop memos were issued on constructions without a no objection certificate (NOC) in Udumbanchola taluk, and 213 in Devikulam. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); District Collector Sheeba George submitted the report on June 12 in response to a petition filed by an NGO, One Earth One Life, of Palakkad seeking a moratorium on all land deals in Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peermade taluks and a halt to all constructions in Munnar area until an inquiry was held into the genuineness of the title deeds. The report pointed out that one of the major encroachments was in Chinnakkanal village in Udumbanchola, where an organisation named ‘Spirit of Jesus’ encroached on 129.48 hectares of government land. It also constructed a 20-ft tall iron cross and a temporary shed on the land. The government has recovered the land and demolished the constructions. A case was registered against Tom Zacharia, chairman of the organisation. The report also stated that dearth of revenue officials delayed eviction procedures. According to the collector, the highest number of stop memos (117) were issued in Pallivasal in Devikulam taluk, followed by 38 in Anaviratti village and 36 in KDH village. ‘Land mafia tried to encroach on govt land using bogus title deeds’ About encroachment of tribal land, 13 acres in Chinnakkanal village illegally occupied by the Vellukkunnel family were recovered in 2017. But the family approached the Kerala High Court, and the case is pending, the report said. It further stated that a land mafia tried to take possession of government land procuring bogus pattaya (title deed) in KDH village. A total of 15 cases were noticed and a detailed inquiry is on. Some people obtained pattayas by way of misrepresentation. In four cases, the pattaya holders never applied for assignment, hence the deeds were cancelled. A detailed inquiry is being conducted in the remaining cases and the cancellation process is in progress. About the cancellation of the title deeds issued by former Devikulam additional tahsildar M I Raveendran in 1999, the report stated that the matter comprised 531 land assignment files from Marayoor, Kanthalloor, Keezhanthoor, Vattavada, Kottakamboor, Kunchithanni, Vellathooval, Munnar and KDH villages in Devikulam taluk. Notices were issued to a total of 972 persons, and 848 parties were heard in person. Consequently, 540 pattayas have been cancelled and further proceedings are in progress, the report stated. Despite directives from revenue authorities on various occasions, it is found that in some instances local authorities, including the panchayat, are issuing building permits without NOC from revenue authorities, which prevents the latter from taking further steps for eviction and other proceedings. Once the Occupancy Certificate is issued, the persons who occupied the properties will approach the High Court and may get favourable orders based on the occupancy, building permits certificates issued from local authorities. This also delays the process of eviction from encroached lands, the report said.