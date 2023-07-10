Fisherfolk on the warpath against Rs 6,500-crore coastal highway project in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With implementation of the ambitious `6,500 crore coastal highway project gaining pace, apprehensions and protests are brewing among fisherfolk who fear displacement and loss of livelihood. The 623km project, which passes along nine coastal districts, extends from Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram to Thalapady in Kasaragod. The laying of pink stones -- marking the boundaries -- has drawn flak across the state.

Opposition to the project, which is expected to provide a major thrust to tourism, has been widespread. Survey and boundary demarcation activities have been halted in many places. Residents of many coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Kollam and Kozhikode have come out against the project -- which proposes 12 hubs, the longest cycle track in the state, restaurants, EV charging stations, bus bays and more.

Magline Peter, chairperson of the Theera Bhu Samrakshana Vedhi, said the highway passes through 20 coastal grama panchayats and 11 municipalities and four corporations and involves acquisition of 540.61 hectares of land. “We are highly apprehensive about the project and coastal communities are totally in the dark. Authorities have been laying boundary stones without publishing a detailed project report (DPR) or holding discussions with affected parties. Revenue officials, accompanied by police, have been putting up stones in densely populated areas using coercion. Even MLAs of coastal constituencies are unaware of developments,” she said.

Secretariat protest soon

Representatives of coastal communities have submitted a memorandum to the chief minister and respective ministers to refrain from implementing the project without proper surveys. Fisherfolk are planning to stage a protest in front of the Secretariat to coincide with the next assembly session. “The government has failed to adequately rehabilitate coastal communities who have been facing displacement for years. Now they are planning mega infrastructure projects along the same coast and refusing fisherfolk the right to construct homes,” she added.

Ajayakumar P, hailing from Madappally, a fishing village in Kozhikode, is living in fear of being displaced as his house falls within the route the project. “My house is just 15 metres from the sea and we have no clue about the project. This project will be at the cost of our livelihoods. Where will we go once we get displaced? Many people who moved out as part of the Punargeham scheme are coming back. We depend on the sea for survival. NH 66 is just 500 metres away from here and we don’t understand why we need a coastal highway,” the 56-year-old said.

The state government has announced a special package for families who will be displaced by the project. According to official sources, land acquisition is in various stages in 44 reaches covering 468km -- part of the project being implemented by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB).

The official said the DPR is yet to be finalised. “Stone laying for 280km, with 25 reaches, has been finalised. Sea erosion is an issue and KIIFB, the funding agency for the project, is implementing coastal protection projects as well. The DPR will also have solutions to address sea erosion,” the official added. The Kerala State Coastal Development Corporation has been tasked with rehabilitation as part of the project. Officials said land-acquisition procedures will be completed within a year. The state government is aiming to complete the project by 2026.

Coast to coast

623km Total distance of the coastal highway

14m Proposed width of the highway

Highway passes through nine districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur

1993 | Project is first proposed based on a study by National Transportation Planning and Research Centre

2017 | Government approves alignment proposed by Natpac

