Hridyam shows the way, Kerala's heart initiative makes an impact

Health  Minister Veena George said, “The government aims to strengthen government hospitals by providing facilities according to the number of children  requiring intervention.”

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As the state health department completes over 6,000 free surgeries for children with heart diseases under the Hridyam programme, it has provided a  lifeline for underprivileged families who would not have been able to afford such procedures otherwise.

Despite some challenges along the way, the  Hridyam programme stands as a remarkable initiative implemented by a state under the flagship Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). The programme  has fostered valuable partnerships with private hospitals and has also contributed to the development of capabilities in government hospitals.

Health  Minister Veena George said, “The government aims to strengthen government hospitals by providing facilities according to the number of children  requiring intervention.” Following Kottayam Medical College, SAT Hospital and Kozhikode Medical  College have also enhanced their capacities over the past two years and are now accepting patients under the programme.

“So far no other state has been able to replicate the model set up by Kerala. Under Hridyam we provide early detection of risk, surgeries, and follow treatment. The community-level follow-up and the Neuro-Developmental Outcome  to ensure that the beneficiaries live a normal life, are unique to us,” said a health expert closely associated with the programme since its  inception.

He pointed out that the programme helped in improving institutional  capacities through various training programmes. The target was to reduce the IMR to 6 by 2030, a goal that Kerala has already achieved. It  is well-documented that the Hridyam programme played a  significant role in reducing the IMR.

Parents have expressed their satisfaction with the changes brought about by the programme. “When my boy became ill some year back I had to travel in a KSRTC bus to Thiruvananthapuram. But I faced no hassle with the transport, surgery, and  follow-up treatment for my girlchild a year ago. The Hridyam programme made the difference,” said Manoj Mani, a resident of Ranni. 

He vouched that  his girl child would not have survived if he was left alone to deal with the emergency. What he liked most about the programme was that he could keep  his dignity despite his poor financial situation.    

