One dead, three missing in fishing boat accident off Kerala coast

According to local sources, the fibre boat in which the four were travelling capsized at the entrance of the harbour at 4 am as they were entering the sea.

Published: 10th July 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One fisherman died while three others went missing after their boat capsized at Muthalapozhi harbour in Perumathura on Monday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kunjumon of Puthukurichy. Those missing are Biju, Mandas and Biju.

All the men hail from Puthukurichy and were working in the boat owned by Antony, who is also a native of Puthukurichy.

According to local sources, the fibre boat in which the four were travelling capsized at the entrance of the harbour at 4 am as they were entering the sea. Since it was pitch dark, the incident did not come to the attention of other fishers at first.

On knowing about the incident the fishermen immediately mounted a search operation and recovered Kunjumon. Though he was breathing, he died en route to Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.

The fishermen of the area said the sea has been rough and the unscientific manner in which the harbour was built increased the severity of accidents.

For the past nine years, there have been more than 6o incidents of drowning of fishermen at Muthalapozhi and nearby seas, according to the local fishermen. 

The fishermen have been raising the complaint that faulty construction of the harbour is one of the main reasons behind surging incidents of drowning at Muthalapozhi. They maintain that sand has been accumulating alarmingly at the mouth of the 'pozhi' reducing the manoeuvrability of the vessels.

Last Tuesday also, a boat capsized in the same place. Four fishermen, who were entering the sea in a fibre boat, had a miraculous escape after their vessel was turned over by a humongous wave. 

The coastal police sources said they have informed the district administration to arrange help for the Coast Guard to conduct search operations for the missing ones.

