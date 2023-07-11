Don’t seize journalists' phones by violating CrPC: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday flayed the police for seizing the mobile phone of a journalist in connection with the case registered against Shajan Skariah, editor of the Malayalam YouTube channel- 'Marunadan Malayali'.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that the mobile phone of a journalist shall not be seized by police authorities in violation of the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. If the mobile phone is necessary, in connection with a criminal case, there are procedures to be followed before seizing those items.

“Journalists are part of the fourth state and they may be getting several information on their mobile phones. But which news is to be telecast and published is to be decided by journalists taking into consideration the information received. Telecasting every piece of information even if it is hearsay is not journalism. Simply because the journalist has got some information about the crime, the mobile phone cannot be seized, without following the procedure contemplated in CrPC. There is an allegation in this case to the effect that the petitioner and even his family members were harassed. That can’t be allowed,” said the court.

The court directed the station house officer, Pathanamthitta, to file a statement about the circumstances under which the mobile phone of the petitioner was seized.

The court issued the order when a petition filed by G Vaisakhan, a senior reporter of Mangalam Daily, against the police harassment and searches at his residence came up for hearing. His mobile phone was seized by the police without implicating him in any crime and he is not a witness also in any criminal case, he submitted.

The petitioner argued that the police rushed into his house and conducted searches and created a terror situation and asked about Shajan Skariah, another journalist against whom the police had registered a case based on a complaint filed by P V Sreenijin, MLA.

He submitted that he had no knowledge about the accused. The police had also seized the mobile phone of the petitioner. The mobile phone is the source of livelihood of the petitioner. The police had not obtained a search warrant.

The petitioner also sought a directive to hand over the seized mobile phone to him. The court observed that the petitioner was not implicated in a crime. If Shajan Skariah was not arrested, that is a failure on the part of the police.

“He may be accused and absconding. For that, you (the police) cannot trouble all journalists and family members. That is the allegation of the petitioner. This is not the way you have to find out the accused, harassing all journalists,” said the court.

