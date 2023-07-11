Flawed Palarivattom flyover: RDS Projects blacklisted

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Toughening its stance of zero-tolerance on corruption, the state government has blacklisted RDS Projects Ltd, which had carried out the construction of the flawed Palarivattom flyover. The June 27 order said: “It is hereby ordered to blacklist the contractor RDS Projects Ltd, relating to irregularities in the construction of Palarivattom flyover and the contractor is barred from quoting for another work for a period of five years.”

The 'A'-class licence issued to the firm was also cancelled. The order barred RDS Projects from participating in any tender in its name or by using a different name, or benami, as per clause 2116.2 of the PWD manual.

“Security deposit of Rs 2 lakh with the office of superintending engineer, PWD, Vyttila is withheld until further orders,” it said.

The order pointed out that major defects were noticed in 2019 and directions were issued to the contractor to rectify them. State-run Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited (RBDCK) consulted IIT Madras for a condition assessment and proposal for rehabilitation of the flyover.

Based on the IIT Madras report, RBDCK entrusted the rehabilitation work with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The government then directed RBDCK to initiate action against the contractor. RBDCK directors decided to recommend blacklisting RDS on grounds of poor workmanship and bar the firm from taking part in future tenders.

Notice was issued to the contractor on February 21 and this was challenged by the company.

The Kerala High Court directed the finalisation of proceedings after hearing the company. The details of allegations against the work were furnished by PWD in consultation with RBDCK, to which RDS issued a reply. The company again approached the HC challenging the proceedings.

Following a court order, the government offered the company additional opportunities to clear its name. In a hearing held on June 6, representatives of RDS argued that the whole proceedings initiated for blacklisting the contractor are illegal.

Irregularities in the construction of the flyover still exist and the licence-issuing authority has to go ahead with the cancellation and blacklisting procedure of the contractor, the June 27 GO said. On Friday, RDS Projects approached the HC challenging the order.

The court issued a notice to the government and PWD. It said the order will be subject to the result of the petition filed by the company and posted hearing in the case to July 25.

KOCHI: Toughening its stance of zero-tolerance on corruption, the state government has blacklisted RDS Projects Ltd, which had carried out the construction of the flawed Palarivattom flyover. The June 27 order said: “It is hereby ordered to blacklist the contractor RDS Projects Ltd, relating to irregularities in the construction of Palarivattom flyover and the contractor is barred from quoting for another work for a period of five years.” The 'A'-class licence issued to the firm was also cancelled. The order barred RDS Projects from participating in any tender in its name or by using a different name, or benami, as per clause 2116.2 of the PWD manual. “Security deposit of Rs 2 lakh with the office of superintending engineer, PWD, Vyttila is withheld until further orders,” it said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The order pointed out that major defects were noticed in 2019 and directions were issued to the contractor to rectify them. State-run Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited (RBDCK) consulted IIT Madras for a condition assessment and proposal for rehabilitation of the flyover. Based on the IIT Madras report, RBDCK entrusted the rehabilitation work with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The government then directed RBDCK to initiate action against the contractor. RBDCK directors decided to recommend blacklisting RDS on grounds of poor workmanship and bar the firm from taking part in future tenders. Notice was issued to the contractor on February 21 and this was challenged by the company. The Kerala High Court directed the finalisation of proceedings after hearing the company. The details of allegations against the work were furnished by PWD in consultation with RBDCK, to which RDS issued a reply. The company again approached the HC challenging the proceedings. Following a court order, the government offered the company additional opportunities to clear its name. In a hearing held on June 6, representatives of RDS argued that the whole proceedings initiated for blacklisting the contractor are illegal. Irregularities in the construction of the flyover still exist and the licence-issuing authority has to go ahead with the cancellation and blacklisting procedure of the contractor, the June 27 GO said. On Friday, RDS Projects approached the HC challenging the order. The court issued a notice to the government and PWD. It said the order will be subject to the result of the petition filed by the company and posted hearing in the case to July 25.