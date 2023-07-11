Gavi to get mobile network coverage by August; a blessing, say residents

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Soon, the entire Gavi village will come under mobile network coverage. With work on the mobile tower here progressing rapidly, BSNL officials are hopeful that the tower will be operational by August. The residents here are thrilled regarding this development. The absence of mobile network coverage was a major issue for the residents, officials and the rising number of tourists who flock to this beautiful hill station in Pathanamthitta.

TNIE had reported on numerous occasions the plight of the people in Gavi, especially students, due to the absence of mobile network coverage. The problem was more profound during the lockdown months when classes were moved online.

Following this, the Pathanamthitta district administration approached the state government and the union government to set up mobile connectivity in Gavi. “Despite the delay wrought on by rain, the work is progressing well. We are planning to commission the tower next month,” said a BSNL officer. The tower, with a height of 40 metres, was set up availing the universal service obligation fund of the union government for bridging the digital divide, the officer added.

“For students like us, the mobile tower is a blessing. During the Covid lockdown, we could not attend online classes. We have many close relatives who are in faraway places. We were unable to contact them, even in emergencies. So this mobile network is a milestone in our lives,” said Praveen Raj, a student from Gavi.

Earlier, the central government approved the diversion of 0.012 ha of forest land in Gavi to set up the mobile tower. The user agency of the land is the divisional engineer of BSNL, Pathanamthitta. The land identified was an open area with no trees. Gavi is in ward three of Seethathodu panchayat. As many as 1,000 villagers live here.

PATHANAMTHITTA: Soon, the entire Gavi village will come under mobile network coverage. With work on the mobile tower here progressing rapidly, BSNL officials are hopeful that the tower will be operational by August. The residents here are thrilled regarding this development. The absence of mobile network coverage was a major issue for the residents, officials and the rising number of tourists who flock to this beautiful hill station in Pathanamthitta. TNIE had reported on numerous occasions the plight of the people in Gavi, especially students, due to the absence of mobile network coverage. The problem was more profound during the lockdown months when classes were moved online. Following this, the Pathanamthitta district administration approached the state government and the union government to set up mobile connectivity in Gavi. “Despite the delay wrought on by rain, the work is progressing well. We are planning to commission the tower next month,” said a BSNL officer. The tower, with a height of 40 metres, was set up availing the universal service obligation fund of the union government for bridging the digital divide, the officer added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “For students like us, the mobile tower is a blessing. During the Covid lockdown, we could not attend online classes. We have many close relatives who are in faraway places. We were unable to contact them, even in emergencies. So this mobile network is a milestone in our lives,” said Praveen Raj, a student from Gavi. Earlier, the central government approved the diversion of 0.012 ha of forest land in Gavi to set up the mobile tower. The user agency of the land is the divisional engineer of BSNL, Pathanamthitta. The land identified was an open area with no trees. Gavi is in ward three of Seethathodu panchayat. As many as 1,000 villagers live here.