Slap on bus owner’s face was a slap on face of court, says High Court

Private bus owner Raj Mohan of Thiruvarppu was removing the party flags tied on his bus when union leader Ajay K R slapped him on his face.

Published: 11th July 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the police over the recent assault of a private bus owner in Thiruvarppu, Kottayam, by a CITU worker, the Kerala High Court on Monday observed that “the slap on the bus owner’s face was a slap on the court’s face. People will now think that they will not get justice even from courts.” 

Justice N Nagaresh directed the Kottayam police chief to file an affidavit explaining how the act of violence took place and the bus owner was attacked despite an order of police protection. The court expressed its view that prima facie there was willful negligence on the part of the police. 

“The message going to the public is that even if you have a police protection order from the High Court, there are powerful sources who can slap you and manhandle you, nothing will happen,” said the court.

The district police chief and station house officer, Kumarakom, were personally present in the court.

When the suo motu contempt case against the police for not complying with the order to provide police protection to the owner, Raj Mohan of Thiruvarppu, came up for hearing, the court orally observed: “We know that it is the habit of trade unions in Kerala that whenever they fail in the battle in the labour office and the court, normally they will use force and intimidate people. There was every likelihood that this man will be attacked. He was attacked in the presence of police officers.” 

Bince Joseph, station house officer, Kumarakom, submitted that the owner was removing the party flags tied on the bus. At that time Ajay K R, the union leader, slapped him on his face. Then the police took Ajay into custody.

Later his arrest was recorded and let on bail from the police station in the evening. The court asked the district police chief to inquire whether the police personnel present there were prompt in action. The court will hear the matter on July 18.

