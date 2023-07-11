Stray dog attacks force leave for schools in Koothali

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Multiple attacks by undomesticated dogs a day earlier forced Koothali panchayat, in Kozhikode, to declare Monday a holiday for schools and anganwadis under its purview. With stray dogs continuing to be a concern, they are starting to get on the nerves and forcing policy decisions.

Panic spread in the area after four persons were bitten by two street dogs in separate incidents and the animals eluded authorities. Against the backdrop, the local body took the decision to declare a holiday for schools as a precaution to ensure the safety of children.

Six schools, including one higher secondary school and 17 anganwadies, in the panchayat limit remained closed for the day. In addition, the local body announced a holiday for MGNREGA workers.

Panchayat vice president Anoop Kumar VM said the dogs involved in the attacks are suspected to be infected with rabies. “Though we had conducted an intensive search for the dogs, they could not be traced. Recent incidents of stray dog attacks forced the panchayat to take strong precautionary steps to ensure the safety of its residents, mainly children. Employees of the NREGA scheme were also given a holiday,” he added.

Shalini, 38; Praseetha, 49; Kelappan, 68; and an 18-year-old student suffered stray dog bites on Sunday. Meanwhile, local residents tracked down one of the two animals involved in the string of attacks.

