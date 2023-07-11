Home States Kerala

Two Keralites win 10 medals at European Masters Games held in Finland

The achievements of the duo in state-and national-level masters competitions qualified them to participate in the international event.

Published: 11th July 2023 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

L-R: Ian Robertson, Kurian Jacob, K C Sebastian & John Morris. (Photo | Express)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Keralites have won 10 medals for the country in the European Masters Games 2023, held in Tampere, Finland, from June 26-July 9. Kurian Jacob, 73, and Sebastian Kadalikattil, 82, both hailing from Kottayam, have won medals in various swimming races in the 70–74 and 80–84 age groups, respectively.

Kurian, a retired banker, won three silver medals in the swimming categories of 800 metres, 400 metres, and 100 metres freestyle. He also won bronze medals in the swimming races of the 4x50 medley relay and the 4x50 freestyle relay.

Sebastian, a retired professor, won two gold medals in the 50-metre and 100-metre butterfly competitions. He also won silver in freestyle, apart from the relay competitions.

“We are the only Indians who participated in international athletics this year. It’s really a great feeling, as we were able to clinch the medals for the nation. Since we’re only two from India, I invited swimmers in our age group to join us as the remaining two relay team members. John Morris from Australia and Ian Robertson from Canada joined us, and we won bronze medals in both the relays,” an elated Kurian told TNIE over the phone from Finland.

Sebastian said he used to visit various countries after his retirement and watch Masters competitions. “I was surprised when I watched the performances of people who are more than 90 years old. I was 74 when I watched the Masters event for the first time. If they can do it, why shouldn’t I? This thought actually nudged me to try my luck in the games,” he said. “Thankfully, I could win some medals for our country,” said Sebastian when asked about his journey.

Their recent achievements in state-and national-level competitions qualified them to participate in the international event. Kurian won three individual medals in the Kerala State Masters Swimming Meet held last year. Sebastian also won three gold medals at the Pan Pacific Masters Games held last year in Australia.

Meanwhile, the duo is planning to approach the state government to consider honouring international masters medal winners with cash awards.

“Participants bear all expenses for competing at international levels. Sports authorities and the government may not be willing to sponsor master’s athletes but might consider giving cash awards for winning medals,” said Kurian. The two athletes spent nearly Rs 2 lakh each from their pockets to participate in the international master’s athletic meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FinlandEuropean Masters Games 2023
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp