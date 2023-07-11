UCC: Samastha leader Bahaudeen Nadwi cautions against linking with CPM

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Striking a discordant note on the issue of associating with CPM in its campaign against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama central mushawara member and vice-chancellor of Darul Huda Islamic University, Dr Bahaudeen Nadwi Kooriyad, has cautioned against associating with “those who had argued for UCC three-and-a-half decades ago”.

In an oblique reference to CPM, Kooriyad, in a Facebook post, said, “We should guard against the crocodile tears of people who have their own agenda.” Significantly, the post appeared a day after the Samastha decided to participate in the seminar on UCC being organised by the CPM in Kozhikode on July 15.

It may be recalled that the Sunni leader had issued a similar post during the anniversary of the Samastha earlier in the month. Kooriyad then said that Samastha leaders in the past had not “spoken a word to denote friendship with those who nurture atheist politics”.

In another post, he narrated an incident in the life of Sufi scholar Zainuddin alias Thenu Musaliar. According to Kooriyad, one day in 1968, Musaliar was so enraged to see a flag of the communist party on a building in Pulikkal, Malappuram, that he broke the lock of the office, removed the flag and publicly burned it.

“Musaliar declared that he will not allow a party that denies the existence of god to operate in his area till his death,” Kooriyad said the incident is proof of the deep-rooted anger of scholars towards communists, who are proponents of atheism and rationalism. “Thenu Musaliar was a scholar who foresaw the dangers of communism and rationalism and tried to resist the threat,” he added.

Kooriyad, who is known as a staunch supporter of IUML in the mushawara, had publicly spoken against the Samastha leadership when welcoming the government's decision to scrap the move to entrust the Public Services Commission (PSC) with appointments to the Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) has decided to postpone its symposium on the UCC on July 15, the same day as the CPM event in Kozhikode. SYS leadership said that Samastha directed it to postpone the event.

The Samastha has decided that all programmes on the issue will be held after submitting a memorandum to the prime minister and eliciting his reaction. IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal is president of SYS.

KOZHIKODE: Striking a discordant note on the issue of associating with CPM in its campaign against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama central mushawara member and vice-chancellor of Darul Huda Islamic University, Dr Bahaudeen Nadwi Kooriyad, has cautioned against associating with “those who had argued for UCC three-and-a-half decades ago”. In an oblique reference to CPM, Kooriyad, in a Facebook post, said, “We should guard against the crocodile tears of people who have their own agenda.” Significantly, the post appeared a day after the Samastha decided to participate in the seminar on UCC being organised by the CPM in Kozhikode on July 15. It may be recalled that the Sunni leader had issued a similar post during the anniversary of the Samastha earlier in the month. Kooriyad then said that Samastha leaders in the past had not “spoken a word to denote friendship with those who nurture atheist politics”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In another post, he narrated an incident in the life of Sufi scholar Zainuddin alias Thenu Musaliar. According to Kooriyad, one day in 1968, Musaliar was so enraged to see a flag of the communist party on a building in Pulikkal, Malappuram, that he broke the lock of the office, removed the flag and publicly burned it. “Musaliar declared that he will not allow a party that denies the existence of god to operate in his area till his death,” Kooriyad said the incident is proof of the deep-rooted anger of scholars towards communists, who are proponents of atheism and rationalism. “Thenu Musaliar was a scholar who foresaw the dangers of communism and rationalism and tried to resist the threat,” he added. Kooriyad, who is known as a staunch supporter of IUML in the mushawara, had publicly spoken against the Samastha leadership when welcoming the government's decision to scrap the move to entrust the Public Services Commission (PSC) with appointments to the Waqf Board. Meanwhile, in a related development, the Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) has decided to postpone its symposium on the UCC on July 15, the same day as the CPM event in Kozhikode. SYS leadership said that Samastha directed it to postpone the event. The Samastha has decided that all programmes on the issue will be held after submitting a memorandum to the prime minister and eliciting his reaction. IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal is president of SYS.